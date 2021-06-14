Square Enix officially announces the release date of Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game

Square Enix has officially announced the release date for Eidos Montréal's Guardians of the Galaxy game after four long years of rumor, at E3 2021 on Sunday.

October 26th is the launch date for the single-player, third-person adventure game made in partnership with the Marvel franchise. The Guardians of the Galaxy game links up to pre-existing lore from the franchise's comics and movies, but according to Eidos Montréal's senior producer Olivier Proulx, the devs have created a new interpretation of the gang.

The appearance of Guardians of the Galaxy leader Peter Quill, who is the Star-Lord, confirms that the game is not a direct adaptation of the existing Marvel movie. The character's look in the game is not at all similar to that of Chris Pratt's, but rather he is more inspired by the comic-book character sketches, having coiffed blonde hair and possesses his iconic red leather jacket, studded with ’80s pins and patches.

Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy game will give its players a chance to become the Star-Lord

Image via Square Enix

Though the Guardians of the Galaxy video game is built around team dynamics, players will only be able to control Quill, being the Star-Lord. Thus, the player's job will be to direct his allies and call shots on team movements and fights. Combatting is pacy and each character has his/her unique abilities in the game.

Being the Star-Lord, the players will have the chance to take the strategy-lead and control all the Guardians at once, directing their approach and navigating through battle. Guardians of the Galaxy is a full-on action game, filled with a plethora of tactical elements.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. October 26, 2021.



Hang on. This is gonna be a wild one 🚀 #GOTGGame # YouGotThis pic.twitter.com/N9sfulmGTq — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) June 13, 2021

The revelation of the new Guardians of the Galaxy will mark the beginning of an exciting journey for Square Enix. The game is set to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on Oct. 26, 2021.

Edited by Gautham Balaji