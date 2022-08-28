"Squeex, shut the f**k up": NorthernLion hilariously crashes Twitch stream

Squeex, a Twitch streamer known for his Super Mario 64 speed runs, was comically interrupted by another creator, NorthernLion. While setting up a 70-star Super Mario 64 speedrun, the former suggested that he could create an “NL” stream and began imitating his fellow content creator.

But before he could get far, a video clip of NorthernLion showed up in the streamer’s overlay, putting him in his place:

“Squeex, shut the f**k up.”

Squeex's stream gets interrupted by NorthernLion in a hilarious way

Everything was going to plan in the streamer’s run, until he tried to mock NorthernLion. After seeing “!bald” show up in his chat, perhaps Squeex was inspired to reference the latter, quipping:

“I can make this an NL stream if you guys want.”

He then changed his voice, stammering a little as he began imitating NorthernLion. The Super Mario 64 run was just starting, and he was waiting on the opening cutscene. As the clip unfolded, the streamer quipped:

“Uh, uh, uh, gaslighting, with these gas prices?”

It didn’t take long for Ryan "NorthernLion" to appear. As if summoned by the impression, a clip of him immediately popped up on screen and roared:

“Squeex, shut the f**k up.”

Laughing, the Twitch streamer faked shock as the video of NorthernLion went away. Subsequently, his chat was in stitches and couldn’t help but love the whole interaction. Meanwhile, Squeex said:

“What the hell? What the hell?

The streamer continued to laugh about the joke he set up with NorthernLion, while his chat appreciated that a new comical bit had been created for the stream. With that being the case, Squeex had to restart his Super Mario 64 speedrun.

Reddit appreciates the jokes between NorthernLion and Squeex

Not only did the streamer’s chat appreciate the joke, but Reddit was also on board with it. A few users expressed their delight and hoped to see the two streamers continue to make such content.

Another Redditor suggested that NorthernLion's relationship with Squeex was similar to the one between Nymn and Forsen. When asked to explain the streamer’s content, a reply came back with the word “bald”.

This led to another meme and copypasta about the content creator, claiming that all Squeex does is talk about NorthernLion’s bald head.

One user found him very funny, and this led to a final copypasta from a viewer. It was another joke about baldness, and one that’s not uncommon between these two Twitch streamers.

There’s no telling if the Twitch streamer will reuse this particular gimmick, but his audience, without a doubt, found it quite funny.

