Stalwart Esports unveil their roster ahead of PUBG Mobile World Invitational: East

The 2021 PUBG Mobile season is in full swing right now. With the spring phase of the season over and almost all regional tournaments concluded, teams and players are now shifting their focus towards the upcoming global tournaments. Organizations are looking to get their rosters straight and are trying to put forth their best teams before the commencement of said tournaments.

The latest among the long list of global tournaments is the PUBG Mobile World Invitational, a charity tournament organized in collaboration with Gamers Without Borders with a huge charity prize pool of USD 3 Million.

The tournament will feature 32 teams, with 16 each in the eastern and western regions.

In a recent development, Stalwart Esports who have been invited as representatives from the Pakistan region, unveiled their roster for PMWI East through their social media platforms.

Stalwart Esports PUBG Mobile roster for PMWI East:

1.) Malik

2.) Cairo

3.) Respekt

4.) Tyrant

Stalwart Esports announced its lineup in collaboration with another popular Pakistani Esports team FreeStyle, with players from both organizations featuring on the roster. The organization also expressed its desire to dominate the upcoming event.

The roster looks power-packed with the appropriate balance of experience and young blood. Pakistani PUBG Mobile pro, Malik having already competed in last year's PUBG Mobile World League ( PMWL), will have the experience to navigate the team through this prestigious event.

Respekt and Tyrant have been performing extremely well on the Pakistani local circuit, winning many minor tournaments. The players will be looking forward to making a solid impression in the upcoming championship.

Cairo, a relatively new face in the PUBG Mobile Esports scene has a promising skillset and would serve as an important member of the team. The player has excellent fragging potential and he will be itching to show his skills on the global stage.

It would be interesting to see how PMWI: East pans out for Stalwart Esports. Pakistani fans will be hoping the team secures a podium finish in the much coveted PUBG Mobile tournament.

