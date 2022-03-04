Star Wars Eclipse to reportedly arrive around 2027 as Quantic Dreams faces issues with hiring

Star Wars Eclipse is one of the most anticipated video games coming from Quantic Dreams. The developer team is popularly known for making hits like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, and has announced a new game based in the Star Wars universe.

The game's narrative will take place during the High Republic era, which is set 200 years prior to the events of the movie saga. Reportedly, the game will be following the same formula as Respawn Entertainment’s Jedi: Fall Order and will be much different than their usual game style.

However, new information has emerged online from insiders stating that the game will most likely be launched in 2027 or 2028 due to a shortage of talent.

Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Eclipse might get released around 2027

The game was originally revealed during The Game Awards 2021 through a cinematic trailer. Suffice to say, it took the fanbase by storm. Quantic Dreams are known for making complex story-based games that give players different outcomes based on choices. This type of game gives one a unique tailored experience with endings that are unlike any other.

Quantic Dreams originally had plans to bring the game around 2026, however, according to insider information, the endeavor might get derailed due to the lack of workforce. This is because the developers of the game are facing struggles regarding hiring, thus delaying the development plan.

This might be happening because of Quantic Dream’s previous record of toxic workplace issues and s**ual allegations. Due to this situation, the company seems to have become less attractive to prospects.

Currently, according to reports, there are almost 60 job openings at Quantic Dreams, located in France, which shows how bad the progress with hiring seems.

The reason why Quantic Dreams made the announcement regarding the new game was because the developers wanted to attract potential buyers and show off their plans for it.

Now, Quantic Dreams are really known for making great games and taking over five years for a Star Wars title might just be their way to success.

