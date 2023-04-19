Star Wars Jedi: Survivor file size for all platforms, pre-load details, and more

The release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is close, and players will soon experience a new journey featuring Cal Kestis. The upcoming title is a direct follow-up to the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its new story is expected to attract gamers and fans alike. Recent information about the possible file sizes on Xbox consoles has appeared on social media, and it appears that Respawn will be packing much more on the Series X.

The upcoming game will be available for PC players and console users on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Information about the potential size difference between the two Xbox consoles provides some interesting insights into Respawn’s approach. They also shared an idea about how much storage space PC and PlayStation 5 users might require.

Major difference expected in display quality of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox consoles

The latest information on the difference in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's file size was shared on April 18. The game will require 44 GB on the Xbox Series S, increasing to 139.08 GB on the Xbox Series X. The 95 GB difference is massive, considering that the base story and all the associated content will be the same.

It’s hard to tell what the exact cause of the size difference is at the moment. The higher capabilities of the Xbox Series X appear to be the only plausible reason, and the game could feature Quality and Performance modes. Respawn hasn’t shared any new information about additional features exclusive to the higher-end Xbox current-gen console.

The storage requirements on PC and PlayStation 5 will also likely be around 140 GB. However, Respawn hasn’t provided official information on the size.

The 44 GB requirement on the Xbox Series S could be beneficial in many ways. While lower performance capabilities could affect the render quality, it will have shorter download times. The difference in performance can only be comparable when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor becomes available worldwide.

Respawn is yet to announce the pre-load dates as of writing (April 19). Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is expected to become available on pre-load at least two days before release, but confirmation is awaited.

Players will hope that the upcoming release will be able to capture the essence of the first title. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order remains a critical and financial success, and EA will look to build on it.

