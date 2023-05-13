Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete Kata Akuna (Chapter 6 Mission 19)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor takes you on an exhilarating journey through an expanding universe that features gorgeous visuals and captivating action sequences. In the game by Respawn Entertainment, the Star Wars story is enhanced by a variety of exquisitely designed locations and intensely moving character moments.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor sees Cal Kestis returning as an experienced Jedi Knight resolved to fight the Empire no matter what. In the game, he finds himself entering dangerous territory as he begins his battle. The difficulty level rises as you move along, challenging your abilities and way of thinking. However, you can overcome any challenge and succeed with a well-planned walkthrough.

For Chapter 6 Mission 19, you must travel to Nova Garon, a dangerous and unfriendly planet where danger lurks around every corner.

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars



BD’s one of the cutest and most customizable droids in the galaxy! Show us what yours looks like using Bwoop-beep!BD’s one of the cutest and most customizable droids in the galaxy! Show us what yours looks like using #SWJSPhotoMode Bwoop-beep!BD’s one of the cutest and most customizable droids in the galaxy! Show us what yours looks like using #SWJSPhotoMode. https://t.co/wYs4bwvuXV

Everything you need to do to complete the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chapter 6 Mission 19

After Cal regains control of the Mantis, enter Nova Garon's location as your ultimate destination. Following the passage to the left, pass through the second red forcefield and descend the wall to the lower level at the finish.

Use your Force Slam to activate an Electro Dart node from the path's conclusion. With BD-1's power to open the door in front of you, activate it to proceed.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: With BD-1's power to open the door (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

After passing through the first door, turn right and proceed to another doorway, where an Imperial guard is stationed at a terminal. Neutralize him and then splice the door open with the help of BD-1 in order to leave the room. Once outside, cut the tubes in the adjacent chamber to make your way out.

Next, navigate through the narrow opening in the walls and use BD-1's Electro Dart skill to progress. Once you've defeated the Stormtroopers and Scout Troopers on the other side, look to your right to spot a pole that you can use to swing to the upper level. On this level, you can open a gate to reveal an Electro Dart node.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: Activate it to rotate the launch pad to the opposite side of the hangar (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

Activate it to rotate the launch pad to the opposite side of the hangar. Then proceed through the area, confronting the group of two Scout Troopers and three Stormtroopers on that side. By using your Force Pull, you can open a gate so that you can get over a wall.

A K-405 Droid, three Stormtroopers, and more will be waiting for you in the room above. Turn right after passing through the doorway. Use the terminal to get more information on Bode before you go. The door next to you will be unlocked by this action.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: Make your way to Central Command and take the left path (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

To proceed, make your way to Central Command and take the left path, where you'll need to slide down the wall at the end. Once you reach the bottom, interact with the terminal, which will trigger a lockdown and prompt multiple enemies to attack you.

Defeat them, and then turn your attention to the opposite side of the arena, where you can use your Force Pull ability to open a gate. After opening the gate, locate the Electro Dart node and use BD-1's ability to shoot it, revealing a path out of the arena.

Continue up the path, and when you get to the room below, look back to see if there's a vent you can break. Break the vent open, then pass through it to continue. At the end of the vent, you must leap up the wall to enter a large room. Before jumping to the center platform, move to the left.

There are a number of enemies in this region that could damage you. By quickly jumping to the center plate and using the grappling point to your right, you have the option to bypass the entire confrontation.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: Use the Electro Dart feature of BD-1 to open a path directly above you (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

Continue down this path and use the grappling launchers to climb up to the higher level. You will come across a red forcefield that keeps descending as you fight off two DT Security Droids and a Gunner as you enter the next area.

A leftward room at the end of this section contains an Electro Dart node that needs to be activated. After that, use the Electro Dart feature of BD-1 to open a path directly above you by striking the nearby node. Then, proceed down the final path by traversing it.

This is all you need to do to complete Chapter 6 Mission 19 of Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes