Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete Reunion (Chapter 3 Mission 9)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a brand new action-packed journey in the iconic sci-fi saga. Respawn Entertainment's latest title builds upon its 2019 predecessor Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and sees the return of protagonist Cal Kestis as he continues his journey of rebellion against the Galactic Empire. His quest takes him and the Mantis crew to various ends of the galaxy. During this adventure, they must face the Empire's forces.

One of the many planets Cal will visit is Jedha, which is also where he meets the returning Nightsister Merrin. With a good friend and a valuable lending hand, the duo will face many dangers across the desert scapes of this forgotten planet. This walkthrough will help gamers complete Chapter 3 Mission 9 by covering the reunion with Cere at the hideout and offering other relevant information.

Cal and Merrin inch closer to achieving their goal in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Here are the objectives players will need to accomplish to complete Chapter 3 Mission 9 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Head to Cere's base

Defeat AT-ST

Meet up with Cere

The path here onwards is straightforward (Image via EA/YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

After having their Speeder vehicle destroyed, Cal and Merrin decide to hitch a ride on the large docile creatures known as Spamels. Led to the Divine Oasis, the former will tame the entity and be able to guide it across the bumpy dunes of this area. After climbing one, be sure to stick to the right side of the linear path and get off its back to find yourself atop a tall platform.

Go through the Force-interactive door here and turn left to arrive at a Meditation Point to save your progress. Hop back onto the creature and proceed through the linear path through the Penitent Chambers. It should lead to the Abandoned Tradeway, where the Spamel will obtain the ability to sprint. This will make the journey to Cere quicker.

After going through the tunnel, the duo emerges into a more open area. Unfortunately, the sandstorm is closing in. This triggers a set-piece where Cal gets separated from Merrin and the Spamel. With nothing but a blood-red sandstorm blocking Cal's view, head down the linear path to find your ally safe and sound some distance away with a flame around her arm.

She can reconstruct the broken bridge ahead for the two of you to proceed. Another set piece is triggered here, which sees the structure get destroyed, forcing the duo to take another route. Follow Merrin's lead until you stumble across a group of Stormtroopers. Deal with them as soon as possible because a surprise boss fight is going to rear its head soon.

Defeat AT-ST

Play defensively to gain the upper hand (Image via EA/YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

More of a mini-boss like the Skriton from the previous walkthrough, the AT-ST is a massive bipedal mechanical unit. It can shoot lasers that Cal can deflect. But be wary of its electric cluster bombs and explosive attacks. Maintain a distance when needed and swoop in to deal damage, especially using Merrin's binding ability. When its health is low, press the prompted button when close to it to eject the Stormtrooper riding it.

Defeating this foe will see Merrin and Cal pushed into a new area in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Proceed down the linear path to reach the Sheltered Hollow. This will trigger a brief cutscene where Cal talks about his vision for the Order's future with Merrin.

After regaining gameplay control, head down the corridor and be sure to interact with the chest on the left to unlock an extra Stim. Head onward after parkouring across a couple of walls and ledges to finally arrive at your destination: Cere's hideout.

Meet up with Cere

Players will gain a moment's respite at this base on Jedha (Image via EA/YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

The following cutscene will see the gang finally meet Jedi Master Eno Cordova in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Head inside with Merrin and this individual leading the way. Go down the elevator to catch up with the Mantis — the ship that Cal and his crew have been a part of since Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Head below to the Veiled Hangar. Go past the ship and up the ramp. This will take you to a room with a Force ball in the wall that can be pushed to the other end.

Doing that opens up a new room, allowing Cal to finally catch up with Cere. After a brief cutscene, he will be ready for the next destination: Shattered Moon. This wraps up the walkthrough for Reunion in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

