Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete Wrath (Chapter 6 Mission 20)

Numerous difficult bosses and stages are featured in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, which keeps Cal on his toes and offers gamers an exciting and challenging experience. The game's enormous conflicts give players a chance to develop their skills while showcasing Cal's abilities.

There are challenging levels in this Star Wars Jedi Survivor chapter. A mix of ability and strategy is needed to conquer the difficulties posed here. To succeed in this chapter, you must have a well-thought-out plan and be able to carry it out perfectly. Fortunately, with the aid of this guide, players will be equipped with the information and strategies required to prevail.

Everything you need to complete the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chapter 6 Mission 20

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: Proceed to the circular space surrounding the desk (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

Once you traverse the hallway and descend at the end, proceed to the circular space surrounding the desk and take the elevator behind it downwards. From there, turn right and follow the path toward the bottom. Use the terminal to unlock the door at the end of the way.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: You will come across an ISB Officer (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

Proceed in your disguise and navigate past the Imperial forces. Eventually, you will encounter an ISB Officer whom you can interact with and use your Force abilities to compel to open the door. As with previous encounters in the game, your decision in this instance will not impact the outcome. Once the door is open, make your way toward the left-hand side and splice it with BD-1 to gain entry to Bode's room.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: Gather information about Bode (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

To gather information about Bode, explore the pillow fort on the left side of the room. Then, move to the right side of the room, where you'll find a picture hanging on the wall - interact with that.

After collecting the necessary information, move towards the left-hand side of the area and employ BD-1's assistance to unlock the door leading to the bedroom, where you can retrieve the data disc. Then return to the main room and activate the desk positioned in the middle.

Pursue Bode walkthrough

You'll get a new Ultimate skill (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

When you have control again, leave Bode's room and go after him. But you'll come upon a group of more than a dozen Scout Troopers who will attack you. At this time, you'll get a new Ultimate skill. Use it to take down all of them.

Retrace your steps through the Imperial base as you continue. You'll face off against yet another squad of Stormtroopers in the next room, but by this point, you should have recovered your Ultimate power. Before continuing, use it to defeat them.

At Central Command, you'll encounter another sizable horde of enemies, including a mix of Scout, Stormtroopers, and Flame Troopers. Again, use your Ultimate ability to dispatch them rapidly. Moving forward, you will encounter a Magnaguard and a Purge Trooper.

Once you've done that, enter through the door beyond them to reach a room containing a DT Security Droid and two Gunners. Once you've eliminated them, you can enter the Hangar Bay Meditation Point by unlocking the door behind them.

Your goal is to remove enemies once you get to the hangar. Merrin will then emerge on the other side of the hangar and deal with several enemy groups. You must be prepared to use your Ultimate ability because you will also have to deal with waves of enemies. Once you have defeated your enemies, proceed along the path ahead of you and take the elevator up toward the end. This will lead you to the hangar where the Mantis is located.

