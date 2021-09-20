Stardew Valley Golden Walnuts: Uses, how to find, and more

Stardew Valley has a few different forms of in-game currency. Gold is the standard type, with players earning it primarily by winning events and selling items. It's also used to purchase most of the items in the game.
However, for parrots on Ginger Island, the in-game currency is different. They cannot use gold, so they use golden walnuts.
Golden walnuts can be collected in various ways and shared online with other players. Here's the complete guide to golden walnuts in Stardew Valley:
Golden walnuts in Stardew Valley
At any given time, the total amount of golden walnuts that a player has saved is displayed directly above the wallet in the skills tab. There are a total of 130 walnuts on Ginger Island and players can find them through the following activities:
- Exploration
- Killing monsters
- Farming
- Fishing
- Mining
- Breaking crates in the Volcano Dungeon
- More
The Walnut Room, also known as Qi's Room, is only available to players once they have collected 100 walnuts. Inside the room is a Perfection Tracker, a Special Order Board and a Vending Machine that sells items in exchange for Qi Gems, which are unavailable prior to unlocking the room.
Interacting with parrots in Leo's hut, where he lives before moving to the main island, is one way to figure out where some of the golden walnuts are found. Walnuts can be traded with parrots for various rewards, including:
- Access to the north side of the island
- Access to the west side
- Unlock the farmhouse on the west side
- Allow players access to mail without leaving the island
- Allows players to teleport back to the farm
- Repair the bridge to the island dig site
- Unlock the island trader
- Unlock a bridge to the volcano
Also Read
- Unlock a shortcut out of the volcano
- Unlock a beach resort
- Unlock a fast travel option all over the island
116 walnuts are needed to unlock all of the rewards, leaving 14 remaining walnuts to be exchanged for 28 Qi Gems.