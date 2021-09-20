Stardew Valley Golden Walnuts: Uses, how to find, and more

Stardew Valley has a few different forms of in-game currency. Gold is the standard type, with players earning it primarily by winning events and selling items. It's also used to purchase most of the items in the game.

However, for parrots on Ginger Island, the in-game currency is different. They cannot use gold, so they use golden walnuts.

Golden walnuts can be collected in various ways and shared online with other players. Here's the complete guide to golden walnuts in Stardew Valley:

Golden walnuts in Stardew Valley

At any given time, the total amount of golden walnuts that a player has saved is displayed directly above the wallet in the skills tab. There are a total of 130 walnuts on Ginger Island and players can find them through the following activities:

Exploration

Killing monsters

Farming

Fishing

🦇🕸chelsea🕸🦇 @witch_mote Being good at fishing in Stardew Valley is the cozy gamer equivalent of being able to pull off a 360 no-scope. Being good at fishing in Stardew Valley is the cozy gamer equivalent of being able to pull off a 360 no-scope.

Mining

Breaking crates in the Volcano Dungeon

More

The Walnut Room, also known as Qi's Room, is only available to players once they have collected 100 walnuts. Inside the room is a Perfection Tracker, a Special Order Board and a Vending Machine that sells items in exchange for Qi Gems, which are unavailable prior to unlocking the room.

Inside the Walnut Room players can trade for Qi Gems. Image via Stardew Valley

Interacting with parrots in Leo's hut, where he lives before moving to the main island, is one way to figure out where some of the golden walnuts are found. Walnuts can be traded with parrots for various rewards, including:

Access to the north side of the island

Access to the west side

Unlock the farmhouse on the west side

Allow players access to mail without leaving the island

Allows players to teleport back to the farm

Repair the bridge to the island dig site

Unlock the island trader

Unlock a bridge to the volcano

Morganite @Morganite25 Ginger Island content... Clever to use a watering can across lava. Defs not prepared for this volcano but fun to explore #StardewValley Ginger Island content... Clever to use a watering can across lava. Defs not prepared for this volcano but fun to explore #StardewValley https://t.co/tN3SujEVLF

Also Read

Unlock a shortcut out of the volcano

Unlock a beach resort

Unlock a fast travel option all over the island

116 walnuts are needed to unlock all of the rewards, leaving 14 remaining walnuts to be exchanged for 28 Qi Gems.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee