Stardew Valley Haley: All Heart Events guide

Haley is one of the 12 marriageable NPCs in Stardew Valley. She is one of the most common choices for marriage in the game due to how easy it is to woo her. Although the gifts she likes might be slightly difficult to obtain, the rewards she gives after marriage make the effort worth it.

Like every other Stardew Valley character, Haley has some Heart Events, which players can view depending on how close they are with her. Here's a detailed list of all of Haley's Heart Events.

How to woo Haley in Stardew Valley

Before players can learn more about Haley's heart events, they must get close to her. To do so, players must woo Haley, and they need gifts for that.

Here are all of Haley's gift preferences in Stardew Valley.

Loves

All Universal Loves except Prismatic Shard

Coconut

Fruit Salad

Pink Cake

Sunflower

Likes

All Universal Likes except Vetebales

Daffodil

Neutrals

All Universal Neutrals

Dislikes

All Universal Dislikes except Clay and Fish

All Eggs

All Fruits except coconut

All Milk

All Vegetables except Hops, tea Leaves, and Wheat

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Dandelion

Ginger

Hazelnut

Holly

Leek

Magma Cap

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Quartz

Snow Yam

Winter Root

Hates

All Universal Hates

All Fish

Clay

Prismatic Shard

Wild Horseradish

If players can gift the correct items to Haley, they stand a chance to marry her in Stardew Valley.

Haley's Heart events in Stardew Valley

Once the players are close enough with Haley, they can view her various heart events.

Two Heart event - Enter Haley's house in the presence of both Haley and Emily. Choose the "One Weekly Job" option when prompted.

Four Heart event - Enter Haley's house when Haley is there. Upon being asked if they want to keep growing closer to Haley, players must opt for "Yes."

Six Heart event - Visit the beach between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM during any season apart from winter. Upon prompt, players must apologize.

Eight Heart event - Enter Cindersap Forest between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM during any season except winter.

Ten Heart event - Enter Haley's home in her presence. If the correct choices are made, players can try and kiss her, triggering a romantic scene.

Fourteen Heart event - Enter the town between 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM when it's not raining. Then, enter your home between 6:20 AM and 5:00 PM the day after entering the town. Finally, enter the town between 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM with a chocolate cake when it is not raining.

These are all of Haley's Heart Events in Stardew Valley, so players can go ahead and woo Haley in the game.

