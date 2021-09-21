How to get ectoplasm in Stardew Valley

The Wizard in Stardew Valley is one of the most unique NPCs in the title. He is not a very prominent character and prefers to be on the sidelines, living far outside town in the woods.

Ectoplasm in Stardew Valley is useful for earning rewards from the Wizard. He dabbles with arcane magic which farmers usually cannot understand. However, sometimes, the Wizard requires the farmer's help to collect ectoplasms for his magic. Collecting and handing over ectoplasm to the Wizard can prove useful for players, as he rewards players very well for this favor.

How to find ectoplasm in Stardew Valley

Interestingly, to find ectoplasm in Stardew Valley, players have to collect a quest which activates the spawning of ectoplasm. Players must speak with the Wizard and collect the "A Curious Substance" quest from him to activate the spawning of ectoplasm. Once they receive the quest, players must hunt ghosts from whom they can obtain the ectoplasm.

There are two types of Ghosts in Stardew Valley which can drop ectoplasm - Ghosts and Carbon Ghosts. Both can be found in The Mines, between levels 51-79. Carbon Ghosts can be located at Skull Cavern.

Once players have located the ghosts in The Mines, they have to kill them to obtain the ectoplasm. Now, ghosts are not very challenging to kill, given their relatively slow movement. Therefore, the weapon of choice to kill them should also be something that is slow and heavy-hitting. Each blow dealt to the ghosts pushes them back, and due to their slow movement, players have sufficient time before the ghost approaches them again.

Once the ghost is killed and players have the ectoplasm, they can go to the Wizard to hand it over and claim their reward. Players also need to note that as of yet, ectoplasm has no other purpose in the game apart from completing the "A Curious Substance" quest in Stardew Valley.

