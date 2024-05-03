Stardew Valley Shane Gifting Guide: Best gifts, neutrals, dislikes, and more 

A Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide will help you better your rapport with this character. Shane in Stardew Valley can often appear as a rude and unhappy individual. However, his attitude toward you changes if you befriend him. You can get close to him by completing his heart events and giving him occasional gifts.

That said, if you plan to befriend and romance him, this Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide is for you. It includes a list of all his loved, liked, and disliked items so you can have an easier time getting to know one of the best romance options in the game.

Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide

In this Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide, you will learn about Shane's:

Loved items

Liked items

Neutral items

Disliked items

Hated items

1) Shane gifting guide: Loved items

Shane is quite easy to befriend owing to how easily some items can be acquired to increase your heart level with him. You can gift him two gifts per week and an additional gift on his birthday on Spring 20.

Gifting him on his birthday will trigger a unique dialogue and have an eightfold effect. Therefore, it is recommended that you gift a “Loved Item” to him on his birthday to enjoy a major boost in friendship. Shane’s loved items are as follows:

Beer

Hot Pepper

Pepper Poppers

Pizza

2) Shane gifting guide: Liked items

The liked gifts are a little less desirable than loved ones and can be given if you lack any of the loved items. That said, Shane will appreciate these gifts, and it’ll considerably boost your friendship level with him.

All Eggs (Except Void Egg)

All Fruit (Except Hot Pepper)

All Artisan Goods (Except for Oil and Void Mayonnaise)

All Cooking (Except for Fried Egg and Bread)

All Flowers (Except for Poppy)

All Foraged Minerals (Except Quartz)

All Gems

All Vegetables (Except Hops, Tea Leaves, and Wheat)

Life Elixir

Maple Syrup

Piña Colada

Rainbow Shell

Treasure Chest

3) Shane gifting guide: Neutral items

Neutral items can be gifted to Shane. While these don’t significantly increase your relationship with him, they’re far from the worst option.

Giving these gifts to Shane does not lower your friendship with him, but they give you the lowest amount of relationship points:

All Milk

Strange Bun

All Books (Except Price Catalogue)

Bread

Coral

Duck Feather

Fried Egg

Hops

Mystic Syrup

Nautilus Shell

Roe

Squid Ink

Sweet Gem Berry

Tea Leaves

Truffle

Wheat

Wool

4) Shane gifting guide: Disliked items

Just like how Shane prefers some items over others, he dislikes some items when gifted. These reduce your friendship level instead of increasing it. So, avoid gifting these whenever possible:

All universally disliked items

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Ginger

Hazelnut

Holly

Leek

Magma Cap

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Seaweed

Snow Yam

Wild Horseradish

Winter Root

5) Shane gifting guide: Hated items

Avoid gifting any of these items if you want a shot at befriending Shane in Stardew Valley. These items hit your friendship level the hardest and trigger some snarky dialogues from Shane. Items hated by Shane items are,

All Bait

All Fossils

All Monster Loot

All Trash

Pickles

Quartz

In our Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide, we highly discourage you from giving Hated items to Shane.

Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide: How to complete Shane’s heart events and marry him

Shane is one of the Stardew Valley bachelors whom you can befriend and get married to. As you increase your friendship levels with Shane, you unlock several heart events. Completing them boosts your bond with him. Here’s how to trigger Shane’s heart events:

Hearts What to do Two Hearts Meet him at Cindersap Forest between 8 pm and 12 pm. Four Hearts Enter Marnie’s Ranch anytime. Six Hearts Meet him at Cindersap Forest on a rainy day between 8 am and 9 pm. Eight Hearts Enter Marnie’s Ranch. 10 Hearts Exit your house before 6:30 am, talk to Shane, and then go to the bus stop between 4 pm and 6 pm.

If you've followed our Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide and achieved 10 hearts, you can propose to him for marriage by gifting a Mermaid's Pendant. Once married to him, he will move into your farm and stay there with you.

