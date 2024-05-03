Stardew Valley Shane Gifting Guide: Best gifts, neutrals, dislikes, and more 

A Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide will help you better your rapport with this character. Shane in Stardew Valley can often appear as a rude and unhappy individual. However, his attitude toward you changes if you befriend him. You can get close to him by completing his heart events and giving him occasional gifts.
That said, if you plan to befriend and romance him, this Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide is for you. It includes a list of all his loved, liked, and disliked items so you can have an easier time getting to know one of the best romance options in the game.
Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide
In this Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide, you will learn about Shane's:
- Loved items
- Liked items
- Neutral items
- Disliked items
- Hated items
1) Shane gifting guide: Loved items
Shane is quite easy to befriend owing to how easily some items can be acquired to increase your heart level with him. You can gift him two gifts per week and an additional gift on his birthday on Spring 20.
Gifting him on his birthday will trigger a unique dialogue and have an eightfold effect. Therefore, it is recommended that you gift a “Loved Item” to him on his birthday to enjoy a major boost in friendship. Shane’s loved items are as follows:
- Beer
- Hot Pepper
- Pepper Poppers
- Pizza
2) Shane gifting guide: Liked items
The liked gifts are a little less desirable than loved ones and can be given if you lack any of the loved items. That said, Shane will appreciate these gifts, and it’ll considerably boost your friendship level with him.
- All Eggs (Except Void Egg)
- All Fruit (Except Hot Pepper)
- All Artisan Goods (Except for Oil and Void Mayonnaise)
- All Cooking (Except for Fried Egg and Bread)
- All Flowers (Except for Poppy)
- All Foraged Minerals (Except Quartz)
- All Gems
- All Vegetables (Except Hops, Tea Leaves, and Wheat)
- Life Elixir
- Maple Syrup
- Piña Colada
- Rainbow Shell
- Treasure Chest
3) Shane gifting guide: Neutral items
Neutral items can be gifted to Shane. While these don’t significantly increase your relationship with him, they’re far from the worst option.
Giving these gifts to Shane does not lower your friendship with him, but they give you the lowest amount of relationship points:
- All Milk
- Strange Bun
- All Books (Except Price Catalogue)
- Bread
- Coral
- Duck Feather
- Fried Egg
- Hops
- Mystic Syrup
- Nautilus Shell
- Roe
- Squid Ink
- Sweet Gem Berry
- Tea Leaves
- Truffle
- Wheat
- Wool
4) Shane gifting guide: Disliked items
Just like how Shane prefers some items over others, he dislikes some items when gifted. These reduce your friendship level instead of increasing it. So, avoid gifting these whenever possible:
- All universally disliked items
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Ginger
- Hazelnut
- Holly
- Leek
- Magma Cap
- Morel
- Purple Mushroom
- Seaweed
- Snow Yam
- Wild Horseradish
- Winter Root
5) Shane gifting guide: Hated items
Avoid gifting any of these items if you want a shot at befriending Shane in Stardew Valley. These items hit your friendship level the hardest and trigger some snarky dialogues from Shane. Items hated by Shane items are,
- All Bait
- All Fossils
- All Monster Loot
- All Trash
- Pickles
- Quartz
In our Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide, we highly discourage you from giving Hated items to Shane.
Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide: How to complete Shane’s heart events and marry him
Shane is one of the Stardew Valley bachelors whom you can befriend and get married to. As you increase your friendship levels with Shane, you unlock several heart events. Completing them boosts your bond with him. Here’s how to trigger Shane’s heart events:
If you've followed our Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide and achieved 10 hearts, you can propose to him for marriage by gifting a Mermaid's Pendant. Once married to him, he will move into your farm and stay there with you.
That concludes our Stardew Valley Shane gifting guide. Check out our other Stardew Valley guides:
