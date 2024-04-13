Stardew Valley Abigail Gifting Guide: Best gifts, neutrals, dislikes, and more

If you’re looking to romance Abigail in Stardew Valley, it’s important to know what items you should be gifting her. It’s not hard to see why someone would pick her as a potential spouse in this game. She gives incredible gifts and is a quirky, argumentative goth gamer. Her purple hair makes her stand out among the other spouses as well.
Each Stardew Valley spouse has their own likes and dislikes, making gifting challenging for characters like Abigail, but we’re here to help you get that sorted out. You can give her tiers of items, each raising or lowering your relationship with her accordingly.
Abigail’s quirky, can be immature, and often has her guard up around people, but she’s still one of the best spouse picks in Stardew Valley, and today’s gifting guide will help you get to know one of the best romance options in the game a bit better.
Stardew Valley gifting guide for Abigail
1) Best gifts
In addition to the Universal Loved items, if you’re going to regularly gift Abigail items in Stardew Valley, look to the sweeter side of things. She’s a big fan of sweet and spicy items. The following gifts should see her give you dialogue like “I seriously love this! You’re the best, (Name)!” These are the gifts that grant the highest amount of reputation with her (+80):
- Amethyst
- Banana Pudding
- Blackberry Cobbler
- Chocolate Cake
- Monster Compendium
- Pufferfish
- Pumpkin
- Spicy Eel
2) Liked gifts
The “Liked” gifts are just a little less desirable than the loved gifts for Abigail in Stardew Valley. Nonetheless, she will certainly appreciate them (+45). From Swords to “Combat Quarterly,” giving her these will still bring you closer together. If you cannot locate any of the “loved” items, consider these instead:
- Ancient Sword
- Basilisk Paw
- Bone Flute
- Combat Quarterly
- Quartz
3) Neutral gifts
When it comes to gifting girls presents in Stardew Valley, whether it’s Abigail, or someone like Haley, there are also neutral gifts. They’re not the worst options (+20), but these give you the lowest amount of relationship points.
It is worth pointing out that she treats all Universal Neutrals the same, except Combat Quarterly and Monster Compendium, which she appreciates more Here’s the list of Neutral gifts:
- All Milk
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Ginger
- Hazelnut
- Leek
- Magma Cap
- Morel
- Purple Mushroom
- Snow Yam
- Winter Root
4) Disliked gifts
Just like there are items on the gifting list for Abigail that she likes, there are also items she dislikes. These reduce the relationship meter by a significant amount (-20), each time you give her one. Her response isn’t flattering either, giving something like “What am I supposed to do with this?”
However, a few of the Universal Dislikes are exempt: Ancient Sword, Basilisk Paw, Bone Flute, Clay, and Pufferfish are all items she appreciates to one degree or another, except Clay.
- All Eggs
- All Fruit except for Fruit Tree Fruit
- All Vegetables except Hops, Pumpkin, Tea Leaves and Wheat
- Sugar
- Wild Horseradish
5) Hated gifts
You want to avoid the items on the Hated tier of gifting items at all costs for Abigail in Stardew Valley. These hit your reputation level with her the hardest (-40), and she will say something snarky like “What were you thinking? This is awful!” The only Universal Hate that isn’t on her list is Sugar, which is at “Disliked” instead:
- Clay
- Holly
Other ways you can improve your relationship with Abigail in Stardew Valley
You can improve your relationship with Abigail in Stardew Valley through other ways, such as taking advantage of the Movie Theater. There are films and treats from the theater she likes, loves, and has some dislikes:
Loved Films
- It Howls In The Rain
- Mysterium
Liked Films
- Journey of the Prairie King: The Motion Picture
- Natural Wonders: Exploring Our VIbrant World
- The Brave Little Sapling
- Wumbus
Disliked Films
- The Miracle at Coldstar Ranch
- The Zuzu City Express
Loved Treats
- Rock Candy
- Stardrop Sorbet
Disliked Treats
- Black Licorice
- Hummus Snack Pack
- Jasmine Tea
- Joja Cola
- JojaCorn
- Kale Smoothie
- Panzanella Salad
Liked Treats
- Everything else
You should also keep her birthday in mind, which is Fall 13. Once you’ve reached 10 hearts with her, gift her a Mermaid’s Pendant to marry her. She will then move into the farmhouse, where she will stay around the house on most days.
