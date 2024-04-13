Stardew Valley Abigail Gifting Guide: Best gifts, neutrals, dislikes, and more

If you’re looking to romance Abigail in Stardew Valley, it’s important to know what items you should be gifting her. It’s not hard to see why someone would pick her as a potential spouse in this game. She gives incredible gifts and is a quirky, argumentative goth gamer. Her purple hair makes her stand out among the other spouses as well.

Each Stardew Valley spouse has their own likes and dislikes, making gifting challenging for characters like Abigail, but we’re here to help you get that sorted out. You can give her tiers of items, each raising or lowering your relationship with her accordingly.

Abigail’s quirky, can be immature, and often has her guard up around people, but she’s still one of the best spouse picks in Stardew Valley, and today’s gifting guide will help you get to know one of the best romance options in the game a bit better.

Stardew Valley gifting guide for Abigail

1) Best gifts

In addition to the Universal Loved items, if you’re going to regularly gift Abigail items in Stardew Valley, look to the sweeter side of things. She’s a big fan of sweet and spicy items. The following gifts should see her give you dialogue like “I seriously love this! You’re the best, (Name)!” These are the gifts that grant the highest amount of reputation with her (+80):

Amethyst

Banana Pudding

Blackberry Cobbler

Chocolate Cake

Monster Compendium

Pufferfish

Pumpkin

Spicy Eel

2) Liked gifts

Quartz is always a solid choice (Image via Chucklefish)

The “Liked” gifts are just a little less desirable than the loved gifts for Abigail in Stardew Valley. Nonetheless, she will certainly appreciate them (+45). From Swords to “Combat Quarterly,” giving her these will still bring you closer together. If you cannot locate any of the “loved” items, consider these instead:

Ancient Sword

Basilisk Paw

Bone Flute

Combat Quarterly

Quartz

3) Neutral gifts

Magma Caps are amazing, but they're mediocre gifts (Image via Chucklefish)

When it comes to gifting girls presents in Stardew Valley, whether it’s Abigail, or someone like Haley, there are also neutral gifts. They’re not the worst options (+20), but these give you the lowest amount of relationship points.

It is worth pointing out that she treats all Universal Neutrals the same, except Combat Quarterly and Monster Compendium, which she appreciates more Here’s the list of Neutral gifts:

All Milk

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Ginger

Hazelnut

Leek

Magma Cap

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Snow Yam

Winter Root

4) Disliked gifts

Avoid these gifts like Wild Horseradish at all costs (Image via Chucklefish)

Just like there are items on the gifting list for Abigail that she likes, there are also items she dislikes. These reduce the relationship meter by a significant amount (-20), each time you give her one. Her response isn’t flattering either, giving something like “What am I supposed to do with this?”

However, a few of the Universal Dislikes are exempt: Ancient Sword, Basilisk Paw, Bone Flute, Clay, and Pufferfish are all items she appreciates to one degree or another, except Clay.

All Eggs

All Fruit except for Fruit Tree Fruit

All Vegetables except Hops, Pumpkin, Tea Leaves and Wheat

Sugar

Wild Horseradish

5) Hated gifts

While Clay is a useful crafting material, it's one of her least-favorite gifts (Image via Chucklefish)

You want to avoid the items on the Hated tier of gifting items at all costs for Abigail in Stardew Valley. These hit your reputation level with her the hardest (-40), and she will say something snarky like “What were you thinking? This is awful!” The only Universal Hate that isn’t on her list is Sugar, which is at “Disliked” instead:

Clay

Holly

Other ways you can improve your relationship with Abigail in Stardew Valley

Let's all go to the movies! (Image via Chucklefish)

You can improve your relationship with Abigail in Stardew Valley through other ways, such as taking advantage of the Movie Theater. There are films and treats from the theater she likes, loves, and has some dislikes:

Loved Films

It Howls In The Rain

Mysterium

Liked Films

Journey of the Prairie King: The Motion Picture

Natural Wonders: Exploring Our VIbrant World

The Brave Little Sapling

Wumbus

Disliked Films

The Miracle at Coldstar Ranch

The Zuzu City Express

Loved Treats

Rock Candy

Stardrop Sorbet

Disliked Treats

Black Licorice

Hummus Snack Pack

Jasmine Tea

Joja Cola

JojaCorn

Kale Smoothie

Panzanella Salad

Liked Treats

Everything else

You should also keep her birthday in mind, which is Fall 13. Once you’ve reached 10 hearts with her, gift her a Mermaid’s Pendant to marry her. She will then move into the farmhouse, where she will stay around the house on most days.

