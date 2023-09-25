Starfield 1.7.33 update patch notes: Bug fixes, graphics improvement, and more

Starfield 1.7.33 update patch notes have arrived, with developers having fixed a lot of issues plaguing gameplay. From fixing the character-location-glitch to Star Stations labeled as player-owned ships, Bethesda has addressed some major problems that players have been facing since the last update. While Starfield is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated games this year, its release could have been better.

However, despite facing numerous graphical issues and stability-related problems, players continue to explore Bethesda's latest release and its vast world. If you wish to know more about the changes coming in the Starfield 1.7.33 update, here are the detailed patch notes.

Starfield 1.7.33 update patch notes

The Starfield 1.7.33 update should already be live for Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Store. In the note, the developers have promised that they are working on fixing as many issues as possible in the coming days.

They have also vowed to release a "larger update" in the upcoming days, which will add some brand-new features and improve gameplay on all platforms.

Here are all the changes in the Starfield 1.7.33 update:

General

Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.

Graphics

AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly on AMD GPUs.

Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.

Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.

Performance and stability

Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.

Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

Ships

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.

Apart from the Starfield 1.7.33 update addressing some major issues, fans would be delighted with the developers' promising "built-in mod" support. The release date for this feature has yet to be revealed, but the developers' blog alluded to early 2024.

For more information and late updates regarding Starfield, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.