Starfield Almagest Jackpot Casino combination and rewards

Starfield provides an exciting space adventure that invites players to engage in a wide array of activities. In this vast universe, you have the freedom to explore various planets, uncover unique and valuable items, and utilize them for trading in exchange for credits.

Accumulating credits in Starfield holds significant importance, as they enable you to acquire a diverse range of spaceship-related items, weapons, gear, and other useful assets. While it can be earned through various methods, there are specific locations within the game that you must visit in order to acquire them for free.

In Starfield, there's a casino known as Almagest Jackpot Casino, where players must complete designated tasks to earn credits. Additionally, it's crucial to have knowledge of the precise location to access this casino.

This article provides essential information regarding the whereabouts of Almagest Jackpot Casino and the process of claiming rewards within it.

Where to find Almagest Jackpot Casino in Starfield?

The Olympus Star System (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

In Starfield, you can find the Almagest Jackpot Casino on Planet Nesoi within the Olympus Star System. To reach this destination, access the Starmap and choose the Olympus Star System.

Within this system, you'll find an array of planets, one of which is Nesoi. Upon selecting Nesoi as your destination, the Almagest region will become clearly visible on the map. When you reach the Almagest region, you'll encounter the floating casino.

What are the ways to access the vault of Almagest Jackpot Casino in Starfield?

You will encounter an area that leads to the lower section (Imag via Bethesda Game Studios )

Your goal is to reach the second floor of the casino, where the large vault is located. Upon entering the casino, continue straight ahead, make a left turn, and go a bit further. You will encounter an area that leads to the lower section.

Follow this path and descend, and once you've reached the lower level, move towards the left side and continue ahead. Eventually, you will come across the vault.

Proceed toward the vault, and on its right side, you'll discover a pathway leading to the rear of the vault. Continue along this path, and you will arrive at the control room.

Inside this room, you will locate a device that grants you the credits. Interact with the device and input the following combination: 12, 19, 36, 5. After entering these numbers in the specified order, the Jackpot, totaling 3,700 Credits, will be directly credited to your account.

Side activities in Starfield

The game offers additional free activities for players to enjoy. You have the option to enhance your spaceships by acquiring components from the ship technician, thereby increasing their power and capabilities.

There are several Factions available for you to join, granting access to their exclusive benefits. These perks encompass valuable loot, discounted purchases from Faction-specific stores, and a variety of other valuable goodies.

In addition to the side activities, the game also offers an exhilarating campaign comprising a wide variety of missions. These encompass tasks such as saving other characters, embarking on planetary explorations, and forming relationships with fellow companions. In short, Starfield delivers an engaging and captivating space-based RPG experience.