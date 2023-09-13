Starfield 'Another Start' mod adds over 20 new starting locations, in line with the backgrounds

Much like Skyrim before it, Starfield modders have created “Another Start.” After multiple playthroughs, the beginning of Skyrim felt incredibly tedious or perhaps even boring. However, in the case of Bethesda’s latest title, it’s all about immersion. The game has plenty of backgrounds to choose from, but no matter which one you pick, you always start as a member of the Argos Extractors. It made no sense for most of the starting locations to have such a beginning.

This latest mod for Starfield allows players to choose not only from over 20 new starting locations but even from their starting skills via console commands. That way, players can start the way that feels right for them.

Whether you want to begin in the Crimson Fleet or on the streets of Neon City, there’s something for you in Another Start, as explained in this article.

What is Starfield’s Another Start mod?

Another Start lets you begin the game in a way that fits your character (Image via Nexus Mods)

The idea behind “Another Start” in Starfield is similar to what was offered in Skyrim. It gives players another place to begin the game and one that makes sense for their character. Each of the Starfield's backgrounds is represented, as is all four major factions. It’s easy to install and offers an incredible amount of freedom for players to start the game in a place that fits their background.

In this article, we will go over the list of all the new starts. The developer of the mod, SpaceDov4, pointed out that some of these will let you begin in level 2 or higher, depending on what’s required of them or from the exp you gain from finding the location to start at. Beginning with factions like the Crimson Fleet and Freestar Rangers, in particular, will be higher than normal.

Options for new starts

Beast Hunter

Bouncer

Bounty Hunter

Chef

Combat Medic

CrimsonFleet1 (reject SysDef, level 4 start due to minimal necessary xp gained to reach Key)

CrimsonFleet2 (accept SysDef)

Cyberneticist

Cyber Runner

Diplomat

Explorer

FILE_NOT_FOUND Aurora Addict

FILE_NOT_FOUND Nomad

FILE_NOT_FOUND Spy

Freestar Rangers (start higher level due to having to complete bank quest to become deputy)

Gangster

Homesteader

Industrialist

Long Hauler

Pilgrim

Professor

Ronin

Ryugin1 (start after application)

Ryugin2 (start after getting coffee)

Sculptor

Soldier

Space Scoundrel

UC_Vanguard1 (start before pilot tutorial)

UC_Vanguard2 (start before swearing oath)

Xenobiologist

Over 20 starting locations await players in this mod (Image via Nexus Mods)

This allows players unprecedented freedom and will see many - myself included - starting over to pick something that makes sense. The developer also highlighted that fast travel will be locked to most locations until you return the artifact to Constellation. However, you’ll have a new starting location, gear, and background for the beginning of the game.

How to install Alternate Start mod for Starfield

Thankfully, this mod doesn't have many requirements (Image via Nexus Mods)

Thankfully, Starfield’s Another Start mod only has one other mod requirement - Achievement Enabler, found in this NexusMods link. You will also need an external source file, Ultimate ASI Loader, linked in Achievement Enabler. The other mod prevents your file from being flagged as a modded save, so you can still play the game.

Installation instructions

Head to NexusMods.

Download and extract files.

Copy the file name of the character background you want to where your Starfield save files are (typically C:\Users\USER\Documents\My Games\Starfield\Saves).

Load that file when you boot Starfield.

You can still adjust your character’s appearance and name and give them traits using the console command ‘showlooksmenu player 1’. You can also use console commands to adjust your starting skills.

Another Start is a great way for players to immerse themselves in the vast world of Starfield without being bound to the repetitive introduction the game offers players. You can also check out some other useful mods here.