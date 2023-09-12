Starfield One Small Step walkthrough: Full guide, objectives, rewards, and more

Starfield’s One Small Step is the game's first real tutorial mission. It helps you start off as a member of Argos Excavation before chaos ensues. Here, you will learn the basics of the game, although if you’ve played a Bethesda RPG before, some of this will be second nature to you. It’s a fairly lengthy mission in terms of duration, but not complex. From ground and space combat to potential Persuasion checks, it is jam-packed with content.

The mission is a solid introduction to the vast world of Starfield and will give you a peek at what you can expect from the game’s overall narrative. However, as the game is procedurally generated, you may see minor differences, such as no pirate attack before heading into space.

That said, here’s what you need to know about One Small Step.

Starfield’s One Small Step objectives and rewards

Mission objectives

Follow Supervisor Lin, Equip a Helmet.

Defeat the Pirates/Board the Ship.

Deal with The Crimson Fleet Captain.

Go to The Lodge in the MAST District.

Mission rewards

400 XP

8,000 Credits

Key to The Lodge

Constellation Backpack

1) Follow Supervisor Lin, Equip a Helmet

The hardest part about this step is following Supervisor Lin's pace (Image via Bethesda)

This part of Starfield’s One Small Step is the essential movement and use items tutorial. You will move around, walk, follow Supervisor Lin, and learn how to equip a helmet. Also, this mission teaches you how to equip weapons and do some mining.

After you reach the surface, you will meet Barrett, who will become an important ally in the days to come. You may also have to deal with pirates at this point, although I heard some didn’t deal with that battle.

2) Defeat the Pirates/Board the Ship

Keep calm and overcome the Crimson Fleet (Image via Bethesda)

Whether or not the Crimson Fleet shows up to fight, grab the nearby pistol and ammo because you’ll need them. If you have to fight, take cover and shoot them one by one. It’s an easy battle, and you have allies to help you.

After this, you’ll be tasked to join VASCO the Robot and board the ship. Barrett will loan you his to deal with the artifact you found. It’s simple enough, and the conversation choices don’t seem to matter much.

3) Deal with The Crimson Fleet Captain

You'll face a total of three ships before you can head to Kreet (Image via Bethesda)

After learning how to take to the skies via the tutorial during One Small Step, you will have to deal with some starship battles. Pay close attention to the tutorial here. You must first fight one starship before two more pop up. Keep them on screen and use lasers/missiles to weaken their shields and ballistics, dealing heavy damage.

After you loot the ships, you’ll be directed to a planet called Kreet as part of Starfield’s One Small Step mission. Defeat the pirate leader that attacks you. You can then easily fly to Kreet since it is marked on your mission map. Set course and fast travel there. Find the “Kreet Research Laboratory” marker on the map and select it to hit the ground.

It's easy enough to get in. You won't see a fight for a little while (Image via Bethesda)

You will come across a laboratory area and a med pack before entering it. It’s a fairly linear area with plenty of items to loot. Grab as much as you can to sell it later - especially if you have the Commerce skill.

The marker will lead you upstairs to where some pirates are conversing. Deal with them, loot the bodies, and check the computer. You can get the drop on more pirates coming up in the Labor 01 section. Loot them and move on with Starfield’s One Small Step mission.

The safe puzzles are fairly easy initially (Image via Bethesda)

As you head upstairs, you will have the option to crack open a safe in a nearby hallway. These areas are not complex to navigate. You don’t need to open the safe with your Digipick, although it contains 1,225 credits.

To proceed with Starfield’s One Small Step, take the ladder to the Roof Access port. You can loot a little more before meeting Brogan. If you’re like me and played a class with Persuasion (such as the Diplomat), you can get out of this without a fight.

It's easy enough to outwit Brogan and leave without a fight in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Focus on convincing him there’s nothing of value on the ship during One Small Step. As with all Persuasion attempts, there’s no guarantee it will work. If you don’t want to fight, save the game first. If you succeed, he lets you go. Otherwise, eliminate everyone there, loot them, and head back to the ship through fast travel.

4) Go to The Lodge in the MAST District

After landing, you will want to make a break for the MAST District (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield's One Small Step mission will then make sure you know how to Grav Jump. It’s easy to pull up the mission objectives and select the Alpha Centauri system. You need to land on Jemison, which takes you to the city of New Atlantis.

You will likely also be asked about ship repairs, although it can be expensive. Mine was around 1,000 credits. If you can’t or don’t want to, you need not stress about it at this time. The technician will also point out the transit system which is required. Use it, and go to the MAST District.

From here, get to The Lodge and the Library. You’ll meet Sarah Morgan, an important character and a potential love interest. Put the artifact down on the table, but don’t miss the Constellation-Guide 01 - this permanently reduces fall damage by 5%.

It's time to find out what destiny awaits you among the stars after Starfield's One Small Step mission (Image via Bethesda)

Have a chat with Sarah, and officially join up with The Constellation. You will receive your backpack and key to the lodge, as well as the next part of the main story quest - The Old Neighborhood.

Starfield has much to see and do throughout its many primary and side missions. Read our in-depth review here to learn more about the game.