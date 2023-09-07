Starfield Batwing Spaceship guide: Parts, colors, and more

Starfield's ship customization is a core element of the gaming experience. It allows you to design and enhance your spaceships, granting liberty to create the perfect vessel for your galactic adventures. In the game, you will find different skilled NPCs that provide essential services for shipbuilding and modification. Using in-game currency, you can invest in various ship components, such as weapons, engines, shields, grav drives, cargo holds, reactors, and more.

Avid fans have wasted no time in replicating iconic spaceships from different franchises. From Star Wars' Millennium Falcon to Star Trek's USS Enterprise, players have found a way to bring their favorite spaceships to Starfield. In this article, we will look into building one of these iconic spaceships—the Batwing.

How to build Batwing Spaceship in Starfield

The Batwing Spaceship was brought into the game by player and content creator SpectreX Gaming. He recreated the iconic airship by making slight modifications to suit the spaceship requirements while closely resembling the versions seen in Batman (1989) and The Flash (2023).

SpectreX showcased the remarkable interior of the ship along with the construction process. This massive, bat-shaped jet perfectly embodies Batman's distinctive branding and style.

Here's what you need to build the spaceship:

120LD Landing Bay

Talyo Side Cap – Port

Accu- Lander 11 Landing Gear

DC301 Fast Ignition Reactor

Talyo Side Cap – Stbd

HopeTech All-in-One Berth 2x1

Nova Galactic All-in-One Berth 2x1 A

R-1000 Alpha Grav Drive

Nova Cowling 2L-BA

Nova Cowling 2L-SM

Nova Cowling 2L-SA

Nova Cowling 2L-SF

Nova Cowling 2L-PF

Nova Cowling 2L-PA

Nova Cowling 2L-PM

Nova Galactic Storeroom 1x1

Deimos Wing A - Stbd

Deimos Wing A - Port

HopeTech All-in-One Berth 2x1 A

Talyo Storeroom 1x1 Top B

M30 Ulysses He3 Tank

White Dwarf 1020 Engine

Talyo Companionway 1x1 Top B

Armstrong 20 Cockpit

HopeTech Companionway Fuselage B

Connect-Pro Docker - Top

Deimos Companionway 1x1

Deimos Spine A – Fore

Some ship parts used in the video are not available from the get-go, and you have to go on missions and improve your skills to unlock them. This makes ship-building more rewarding, especially when you get to build your dream Batwing in the end.

Customize the colors of Batwing Spaceship in Starfield

Starfield's ship customization feature gives you the option to alter the appearance of your spaceship using the Ship Builder tool, which is accessible through the Ship Services Technicians. Inside the Ship Builder, you can further personalize your ship by adjusting the Hue, Brightness, and Saturation of various components, and you even have the option to incorporate your own custom designs.

This feature allows you to select modules and personalize your spacecraft's appearance by tweaking the colors of specific components, ensuring a unique style. Ship skins and mods may offer further customization, but it's important to note that these color changes have no impact on gameplay stats like stealth or performance.

That's all for our Batwing build guide on Starfield. If you're interested in building the Normandy spaceship from Mass Effect, check out this article.