10 spaceship upgrades you need to get first in Starfield

Starfield's early access is now in full swing, delighting fans whose years of anticipation are finally being rewarded. While Bethesda's latest creation boasts a plethora of interesting features, the heart of the excitement revolves around spaceship building. Long before the game's official release, fervent fans were already buzzing with enthusiasm, envisioning their dream ship designs and eagerly awaiting the chance to bring them to life.

More than the ship's design, you need to be equipped with the best spaceship upgrades if you want to explore the vastness of the Starfield universe. We understand that the ship-building feature may be overwhelming, so we've gathered the ten best ship upgrades for your starting spacecraft, Frontier.

Starfield ship guide: 10 best spaceship upgrades to get

1) Grav Drive

Grav drives propel your ships to nearby planets (Image via Bethesda)

The Grav Drive is an important spaceship feature in Starfield. It lets the ships do super-fast jumps in space, so they can go from one star system to another really quickly. Grav Drives come in different types, and you can change them using the Ship Customization feature.

As you upgrade certain parts of your starting ship, you will need bigger and more efficient Grav Drives to ensure that you can propel your ship to another planet intact. It's definitely one of the most important upgrades you have to make in your ship.

2) Engine

Engines influence your ship's movement in space (Image via Bethesda)

Engines are really important parts of a spaceship as they determine the movement and speed of your ship in space. By adding more powerful engines, you increase the ship's velocity, allowing you to outmaneuver enemies during combat.

In choosing the best engine for your spacecraft, you have to take into account your ship's weight. You want to find the right balance to make your spaceship work as efficiently as possible.

3) Weapons

Weapons are crucial ship upgrades to win in battles (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield weapons are pretty self-explanatory. Within the Ship Upgrade menu, you have the ability to upgrade any weapon installed on their spacecraft.

It's tempting to get as many weapons as possible for maximum combat prowess. However, the game only allows you to pick up three different weapon types. While the inclusion of more weapons contributes to an expanded crew capacity in Starfield, it's also important to note that it adds to the ship's overall mass, thereby impacting its performance.

4) Shield Generator

Shield generators provide defensive barriers to your spacecraft in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The Shield Generator creates a strong energy shield that acts like a powerful defense wall that can take hits from enemies and protect the ship.

While you would want to equip your ship with many defense modules, each ship can only have one shield. So, if you rely a lot on shields in battles, upgrading your shield is a top priority. However, when you think about all the things you can upgrade on your ship, the shield usually comes lower on the list. It's still a very viable option though, especially if you engage in combat often.

5) Crew Habs

Habs are modules you can use to increase your ship's capacity (Image via Bethesda)

One trick to increase your ship's capacity is to incorporate modules called Habs. These can be bought from different sellers and easily put into your ship using the Ship Build menu.

Adding Habs is a great idea if you want to have a lot of NPCs with you onboard. This works especially well if your character is sociable and outgoing and has the Extrovert trait, as it ensures you'll have a lively and busy crew on your spaceship.

6) Cargo Hold

Cargo Holds significantly boost your storage capacity (Image via Bethesda)

Cargo Holds let you carry a lot of stuff, which is super useful when you're exploring space and collecting valuable things. It's a good idea to get two extra Cargo Holds before you start building your homestead.

You can easily get these Cargo Modules and put them in your ship using the Ship Build menu. However, keep in mind that Cargo Modules are quite heavy, and if you put too many of them, it can affect your ship's performance.

7) Reactors

The ship's reactor is the power source for your spacecraft (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, the ship's reactor acts as the power source for your ship, which gives the ship the energy it needs to work and run all its different parts. It decides how much power goes to different parts of the ship when you're flying in space.

However, the reactor can only handle a certain amount of power, and if you use too much, it can cause problems with your ship's power. This makes it a smart idea to upgrade it early in the game, along with other components you are upgrading in your system.

8) Fuel Tanks

Fuel tanks are necessary upgrades if you want to explore further (Image via Bethesda)

Like any other vehicle on Earth, you will need fuel to travel in space. In Starfield, it automatically replenishes once you've landed on your destination. This means that you will need bigger fuel tanks if you want to explore more distant planets.

Fuel tanks are relatively cheaper than other components so you don't really need to save up before deciding to purchase. Larger fuel tanks come in handy, especially when you decide to go off the main quest to explore the universe on your own.

9) Cowlings

Cowlings allow you to customize your ship's design in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

While functionality is king when it comes to building spaceships in Starfield, you wouldn't want to explore the universe in a plain and boring ship. That's where the Cowlings feature in handy.

Cowling modules in Starfield are all about changing how your ship looks without affecting its performance. You can tweak the shape and size of your ship just for fun. It's a way for you to make your spaceship look special and unique for your space adventures.

10) Landing Gears

Landing gears are essential in docking on other planets in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Think of the Landing Gears on your spaceship as its special legs for landing on lots of different planets. These legs are really important because they help your ship stay steady and balanced when it lands on a planet in Starfield.

This component acts like the bridge between space and the world below. They adjust smoothly to fit the unique terrain of each planet and absorb the impact when you land, making sure your ship stays safe and stable as it goes from space to the planet's surface.