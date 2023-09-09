Starfield best background and traits

With over a dozen backgrounds and traits to choose from, Starfield gets exponentially creative in its customization. While players love building their own spaceships with extensive options in the Shipbuilding feature, they also have the same amount of choices when it comes to developing characters. There’s no stopping you from exploring these different options.

Additionally, these backgrounds are accompanied by a series of traits that add depth to your character's storyline. While these traits come with some disadvantages, they inherently serve as a compass toward your preferred build. That said, here are some of the best Starfield backgrounds and traits.

Starfield character creation guide: Best backgrounds and traits

1) Soldier

Soldiers are combat experts in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Best traits:

Empath

Terra Firma

Wanted

One of the best Starfield backgrounds is the Soldier, a build that is specifically made for combat. Hailing from the land of warfare, the Settled Systems, your character is a natural expert in fighting. You are ready to travel the universe that lies ahead with trained warriors in weaponry and combat.

For the traits, we recommend the following: Empath, Terra Firma, and Wanted. Empaths are inherently good people. There’s nothing wrong with going with a plot line wherein your character is essentially good after a series of traumatic experiences on its home planet. Empathy can get you a combat bonus for making choices your human companions prefer. However, be warned, as it can also get you a demerit if you choose otherwise.

The Terra Firma is also useful since you’ll probably be sent on a lot of missions, so it’s important to take contingencies. Although this trait decreases your health and oxygen in space, it promotes the opposite when you’re on the surface.

2) Bouncer Background

Bouncers are great at hand and melee combats in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Best traits:

Alien DNA

Terra Firma

Introvert

If you want to fight with your fists and be a boxer in Starfield, you can pick the Bouncer Background. It gives you skills like Fitness for stamina and Boxing for fighting. You also get Security skills which allow you to move through rooms without the alarms blasting off.

To make your character better at fighting, you can choose the Alien DNA trait. It gives you more health and oxygen, but healing items might not work as well.

If you like to fight alone, the Introvert trait is an ideal choice, but it can be harder to keep companions around. Meanwhile, the Terra Firma trait helps when you're on planets, providing more oxygen for combat and exploration.

3) Long Hauler Background

Long haulers are excellent pilots in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Best traits:

Extrovert

Spaced

Taskmaster

If you want to be a pro pilot, you can never go wrong with the Long Hauler Background. You’ll be given the Weight Lifting skills so that carrying equipment isn’t much of a burden. Additionally, you’ll be gifted with the Piloting skill that renders you effective in handling any spacecraft. You also gain access to the Ballistic Weapon Systems skill that creates an advantage when it comes to ship weaponry.

With that, try opting for the following traits: Extrovert, Spaced, and Taskmaster. A ship will have its own crew, so it’s normal to find yourself in situations wherein you’ll have a lot of people around. Being an Extrovert allows you to use less oxygen when adventuring with others, which might help a lot in the long run.

If your character's background revolves around being a pilot, it would indeed be unusual not to be accustomed to space. The Spaced trait is a suitable choice in this scenario. With this trait, your character's oxygen levels increase in space, ensuring you can handle the demands of piloting a spacecraft effectively. Additionally, your health receives a boost, which is always beneficial.

Lastly, you have Taskmaster, which allows your ship to repair itself in dire situations. When the health is below 50 percent, a trained crew is all you need to automatically make repairs. Although it might be a bit costly to hire, losing your ship is not worth saving expenses.