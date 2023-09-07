Starfield's best Long Hauler build guide: Starting skills, traits, and more

Starfield’s Long Hauler is for players who just want to cruise the stars and deliver cargo as a primary goal. It’s a fantastic roleplaying class, especially if you are less interested in beating the game, and more about fulfilling your duties. If you played games like Elite Dangerous or similar space-faring games and loved that aspect of them, this is the background for you. However, occasionally you’ll have to touch down and deal with other people, and the story.

We’ll cover the important traits and skills you’ll need to succeed in the Long Hauler class in Starfield. While perhaps not one of the most powerful classes in the game, it’s excellent for players who want to travel and fight among the stars.

Long Hauler starting skills in Starfield

It's time to saddle up for the long haul (Image via Bethesda)

Starting skills:

Piloting: You can use Ship Thrusters.

Weight Lifting: Increase carrying capacity by 10kg.

Ballistic Weapon Systems: Ballistic Ship Weapons now have 10% increased damage and 20% less cost for Targeting Mode.

The Long Haulers background in Starfield doesn’t start with any ground-based combat abilities, which is an interesting choice. However, as a class that will have to carry around a lot of cargo, some of which might be illegal, you want to be able to carry lots of heavy things - hence Weight Lifting.

Piloting and Ballistic Weapon Systems are also excellent since you’re going to spend a lot of time in space. These increase your damage and allow you access to the very important Ship Thrusters aspect of your starship. No matter which ship you fly, you need these.

Best traits for Starfield’s Long Hauler class

Maybe this background needs a little religion. (Image via Bethesda)

Trait: Pro: Con: Freestar Collective Settler (Or other faction) Special dialogue options and better rewards from this faction. Crime Bounty with other factions increased. Serpent's Embrace Grav Jumping gives temporary Health/Oxygen boost If you don't Grav Jump regularly, lowers Health/Oxygen Spaced Increased Health/Oxygen in space Decreased Health/Oxygen on planet's surface

As a Long Hauler in Starfield, you will be spending most of your time in space. If you aren’t comfortable with piloting and space combat, you’re going to need to get used to it. For this reason, we’ve chosen a few important traits.

Though House Va’Ruun are often seen as evil in this setting, they have a powerful feature for space travel. When you Grav Jump, you receive a temporary boost to Health and Oxygen. However, if you don’t frequently Grav Jump, your Health/Oxygen will reduce. If you want to get from place to place as fast as possible, this is a must.

I don’t think Freestar Collective Settler is a must-have, but it opens up more dialogue options and rewards for you. If you prefer the other faction, pick them instead. It adds up to the same thing. Finally, Spaced. While in space, you have more Health and Oxygen, but it’s decreased while on a planet. These all add up to being the best you can be among the stars.

First skills to unlock for Long Hauler in Starfield

Get ready to cruise the tech tree. (Image via Bethesda)

Astrodynamics

Ballistic Weapon Systems

Deception

Commerce

Engine Systems

Piloting

Payloads

Shield Systems

Starship Design

Starship Engineering

Targeting Control Systems

Weight Lifting

Boost Pack Training

Persuasion

Pistol/Rifle Certification

If it’s a ship-based skill, you need it for Long Hauler. You want the biggest cargos, the farthest Grav Jumping, and the best defenses possible. So many of these skills are a no-brainer, to be honest. Deception to help avoid the authorities when hauling contraband, for example.

Persuasion to get out of difficult situations without fighting - but Pistol Certification if things go south. There are plenty of useful skills no matter what background you pick. These are your most important ones.

Best weapons for the Long Hauler class in Starfield

Pick a weapon type and run with it. You don't want to clog your inventory with excess guns. (Image via Bethesda)

Weapons aren’t a big deal for you. Maybe a combat knife, but your go-to in this case is likely going to be a pistol. It’s easily concealed and does solid damage in a pinch. There are lots of great, rare pistols out in the world too.

The Prime is my personal favorite. You also don’t want a ton of weapons, because every ounce should be going to whatever you’re hauling to the next planet. If you prefer a rifle, that's also an option, but pick one and stay with it.

Starfield is a vast, expansive game. There’s plenty to see and do in Bethesda’s latest action RPG. Our review of the game is live, and you can find it right here.