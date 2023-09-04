Starfield: Best ways to discover and unlock Planet Traits fast

If you are roleplaying the “exploring scientist” in Starfield, you will definitely want to go around systematically unlocking Planet Traits and cataloging the various flora, fauna, and resources that a heavenly body will contain. Surveying the land and its properties is one of the best ways to play Bethesda’s latest RPG. Not only does it improve player immersion, but it also allows you to play the role of a space scientist.

While discovering and unlocking Planet Traits is one of the most fundamental things you will get to do in the game, many in the community are not sure how to do it.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide will go over some of the things you will need to do to unlock and discover the various Planet Traits quickly.

How to discover and unlock Planet Traits in Starfield

Expand Tweet

There are a couple of steps involved when it comes to having an easier time unlocking Planet Traits in Starfield. Here are some of the best practices that you should look to implement every time:

1) Look for the unique

You will not be able to unlock a planet’s trait by just scanning it from the outside. You will need to land your vessel in one of the various zones and start taking a look around on foot.

The first thing you will need to do as soon as you land is to look for anything that seems out of the ordinary. It can be flora, fauna, or an abnormal cluster of minerals, and once you find something, you will need to press the “LB” button on the Controller or “F” on the PC to bring out the canner and Scan it.

2) Scan “Unexplored Biological Feature” and “Unexplored Geology Feature”

If the flora, fauna, and geological feature is not something that you have encountered before, then your scanner will automatically detect them as “Unexplored Biological Feature“ and “Unexplored Geology Feature“.

You will now need to catalog them for the Planet Trait. With the scanner equipped, you will need to press E to scan the abnormality and add the trait to the planet details list.

3) Discover every trait in a planet

While planets are procedurally generated in Starfield, each will not have more than a few traits. Three seems to be the maximum that players have encountered so far, with zero being the minimum.

To know if a planet has a trait that you have not discovered, you will need to go to the planet's details and look for question marks on it. If the sign is there, then you have not previously discovered those traits in Starfield.

Expand Tweet

The best way to find these unlocked specimens will be to run around the planet a bit. By reaching the different sides and landing zones, you can come across them relatively easily.

4) Never stop exploring

While you can rush through the narrative and make your way to NG+ as soon as possible, that’s not the ideal way to play Starfield. If you wish to have a completely immersive experience, then take your time to explore every planet you encounter, unlock certain traits, fill your catalog, and keep exploring the vast and expansive space that Bethesda has crafted.