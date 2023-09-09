Starfield: Can you remotely access your Ship’s inventory when exploring a planet?

Using your ship’s inventory as a massive storage space is one of the best ways to avoid getting encumbered in Starfield. While exploring a planet and looking for new survey data, you will often come across minerals and resources you would like to collect and place in your inventory.

However, there is only so much space you will have on your character or your companions, and you will get encumbered in the RPG quickly, which will further affect your movement.

This is where your Ship’s cargo space comes in, and you will be able to house a good amount of your loot in your vessel. But players are finding it quite annoying that when exploring a planet and gathering resources, they will always have to return to the ship to access its inventory and place their extra loot.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community are wondering if they can remotely access their Ship’s cargo in Starfield when they are out exploring a planet.

Is it possible to remotely access the Ship inventory in Starfield?

Fortunately, you will be able to access your ship’s inventory space remotely in Starfield. However, you will be required to be within a 500-meter radius of it.

Albeit limited by distance, this is indeed a great quality-of-life feature that players will appreciate when out exploring the various heavenly bodies in space.

The planets in the RPG are procedurally generated, and one of the core gameplay features is to go around and collect survey data from each of them.

While collecting the data, you will often look to collect resources, and your inventory space will fill up fast if you are not paying attention. Hence, accessing the ship inventory remotely will allow you to store objects on both the ship and in the inventory of your companion.

How to remotely access the Ship inventory in Starfield

To access the inventory remotely, ensure you are within a 500-meter radius of your ship. Once that requisite is met, you will be able to open up the sip tab after making your way to the inventory menu.

Now press the cargo hold button, and you will be able to pull up a list of everything that is stored in the ship inventory. You will now be able to put things in or take things out of the hold as you see fit.