Starfield Creators' Peace Power guide: How to unlock, cost, effect, and more

Starfield, Bethesda's newest title, is finally out after a very long waiting period. The game was initially announced during E3 2018, and after five years of waiting, it was officially released a few days ago on September 6. Starfield is a step away from the established worlds of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. However, this does not mean that Bethesda's newest game does not share a few similarities.

Just like the previous roleplaying games by Bethesda, Starfield allows you to choose how your character will progress. That means being able to select traits and abilities to specialize in as you level up. Additionally, just like in The Elder Scrolls, you are given something similar to magic spells known as powers.

You will need to go on a specific mission to begin unlocking powers. After getting through the initial quest, you will need to explore the sprawling galaxies to unlock extra powers.

Unlocking your initial power in Starfield

Players will need to complete a challenge involving floating through rings to unlock powers in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Gaining access to powers is associated with a specific questline known as Into the Unknown in Starfield. Into the Unknown is a part of the main quest, so do not worry about missing out on it. Do take note that it will most likely become available after several hours of gameplay, so do not worry if you haven't found it in the early game.

This specific questline will introduce the powers aspect. Basically, the quest will task you with visiting a certain planet to scan for anomalies. Following these anomalies will eventually lead to a hidden temple.

Once inside the temple, you will be tasked with a challenge that involves flying into a series of glowing rings while in zero gravity. After a certain number of rings have been activated, all the rings will merge. Go through this ring to gain Anti-Gravity Field, the first power available in the game.

Locating the Creators' Peace power

Walter will give the quest that provides the artifact needed to unlock the Creators' Peace power in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Just like the dragon shouts in Skyrim, powers are associated with a specific artifact. This means that if you want to unlock a specific power, then you must locate the artifact associated with it.

The Creator's Peace power is associated with the temple/artifact Nu. This temple is tied to the main quest, All That Money Can Buy, and can be accessed immediately after finishing Into the Unknown.

Speak to Walter Stroud after completing Into the Unknown at Neon. He will require your assistance in acquiring another artifact. The next sequence of events will take you through the Stroud-Eklund HQ to speak with Issa Eklund, back to the Astral Lounge to discuss security, and then to Newill's Goods to discuss the artifact's seller.

This will then lead you to the seller's Sleepcrate. Once the Sleepcrate has been located, do some investigation. Check the seller's computer to reveal some vital information that you can pass on to Walter. He will then send you back to locate the seller in the Astral Lounge. The seller can be found near the bar next to a large case. Return to Walter and inform him of the seller's whereabouts.

Once again, Walter will send you to acquire the artifact. From here, you will be free to employ any tactic necessary to get your hands on the item. At this point, you will have the artifact associated with the Creators' Peace power in Starfield. Complete the rest of the quest and then return the artifact to the Lodge.

All this can be skipped when you already have access to NG+.

Creators' Peace effects in Starfield

Once you have returned the artifact to the Lounge, it will create a link to the temple wherein you must do the same sequence you did when you first unlocked the Anti-Gravity field.

Once temple Nu has been completed, you will be able to unlock Creators' Peace. Activating this power during combat will disarm nearby enemies, making them ineffective in combat for a short duration. It only costs 25 points of power to activate.

