Starfield In Their Footsteps walkthrough: Full guide, objectives, rewards, and more

Starfield’s In Their Footsteps mission is a short but important one. It leads up to an important decision you’ll have to make later in the game. This is where you’ll be introduced to your two antagonists, Hunter and Emissary. Though they aren’t truly your enemies, they do have reasons for standing in your way as you collect the artifacts scattered across the stars.

It’s important to meet both characters and have a chat with them. While one conversation is optional, it’s still worth having.

You’re safe from combat in this mission, as you don’t have to worry about the Hunter or Emissary attacking you while aboard the Scorpius. Even short, combat-free missions are important in the story-driven narrative of Starfield. Here’s what you need to know about In Their Footsteps.

Starfield In Their Footsteps objectives and rewards

Mission objectives:

Dock with The Scorpius

Speak with the Hunter and the Emissary

Rewards:

750 XP

Moon Base Key

1) Dock with The Scorpius

Both the Hunter and Emissary wait here. (Image via Bethesda)

After the events of Unity in Starfield, players will head to a new star system for In Their Footsteps, where they’ll find The Scorpius. This is the ship of The Hunter, one of the Starborn that’s been standing in your way. They were also the murderers of one of your companions, so it’s understandable if you aren’t thrilled to see them.

That’s where things get sort of interesting, though. Board the ship, and seek out The Hunter. In addition to that mysterious Starborn, you’ll also find The Emissary. They have very familiar faces, though they aren’t from this universe. You have some important people to meet in the Starfield mission In Their Footsteps.

2) Speak with The Hunter and The Emissary

The Emissary is revealed to be the Starborn who tried to steal your artifact over Neon. (Image via Bethesda)

The secret of The Unity is, that upon reaching it, you become Starborn. You have access to other universes and can travel beyond what you know. While you know the Hunter, you should also be familiar with the Emissary. They tried to steal the artifact from you during All That Money Can Buy.

The Emissary will reveal themselves to you, which will no doubt come as a shock. One of the two NPCs you meet during In Their Footsteps is an ally of yours who died during High Price to Pay. However, it’s them from another universe, where they didn’t die. Instead, they reached the Unity.

In addition, the Hunter will reveal themselves as Keeper Aquilus. As you talk with the two of them, they’ll reveal their own personal creed. The Hunter is of the opinion that if you’re strong enough to gather the artifacts and reach the Unity, you deserve to become Starborn.

You may see a different face, but the philosophy is the same. (Image via Bethesda)

However, the Emissary feels the artifacts are dangerous, and that strict rules and regulations need to be in place to prevent just anyone from gathering them and becoming Starborn. That said, he still wants a truce. He wants the players to consider what they think the right way to go about reaching the Unity is in Starfield.

You’ll have the option to talk to both NPCs again, or you can simply leave and wrap up In Their Footsteps. It’s worth it to talk to both the Emissary and Hunter again, to gather more information and learn more about them.

What choice will you make, in the end? (Image via Bethesda)

It’s going to be hard to trust either of these people in Starfield, though. The Hunter murdered your companion, but the Emissary, while they wear the face of that friend, isn’t that friend. They simply are a being from another universe who shares the face and name of a person you once knew. Keep this information in mind, though. It’s going to be crucial later.

After learning the Unity allows you to travel to alternate universes, leave the Scorpius. You’ll receive a Moon Base Key for the Nova Galactic Research Station on Luna. There’s a secret there that you need to see. You’ll also receive an apology from the Hunter for their previous actions.

After In Their Footsteps, players will head to Unearthed, and find some interesting secrets about what this all really means. If you’d like to know more about Starfield, you can read our in-depth review here.