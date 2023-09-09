Starfield All That Money Can Buy walkthrough: Full guide, objectives, rewards, and more

Within the limited lifetime of the Starfield game, All That Money Can Buy is a quest many have enjoyed going through. It involves trying to acquire one of the many artifacts that The Constellation is seeking. You’ll work together with Walter Stroud to try and find the mysterious seller of this item while trying to negotiate a good deal.

This mission takes place after the Back to Vectera mission, which had you rescue Barrett. Walter Stroud cannot get this artifact without your help, so it falls to you to aid him in this Starfield mission. However, while things start easily enough, a very important choice will have to be made by the end of All That Money Can Buy. Here’s everything you need to know about this main story mission in Starfield.

Starfield All That Money Can Buy objectives and rewards

Mission steps

Talk to Walter Stroud, Travel to Neon

Check In at Stroud-Eklund HQ

Investigate The Seller

Search the Seller’s Sleepcrate

Ask About Security

Check The Door Controls

Talk to Walter Stroud

Locate the Seller

Negotiate For The Artifact

Go To The Next Floor

Climb The Trade Tower

Talk to Musgrove

Go To The Ship

Reward

400 XP

1) Talk to Walter Stroud, Travel to Neon

Talk to Stroud at the Lodge, and then again when you get to Neon (Image via Bethesda)

After speaking to Walter Stroud at The Lodge, you’ll pick up the mission All That Money Can Buy. This will have Starfield players getting ready to fly to Neon (Volii Alpha, Volii System). Get to the Neon System and depart your ship. Walter will inform you that he doesn’t really know much about the dealer they’re meeting.

The money isn’t an issue, but we need to head to his HQ at Stroud-Eklund HQ first. That’s the next destination, so take a peek at your waypoints and get ready to move out.

2) Check in at Stroud-Eklund HQ, Head to Astral Lounge

Head in and talk to Issa, she'll set you on the right track (Image via Bethesda)

After escording Walter Stroud here in Starfield, you’ll check in and meet his wife, Issa. After a bit of conversation, he’ll suggest that you go take a look at this Seller. You’ll be directed to the Astral Lounge, which is where you’ll be making the deal. You’ll also want to speak to Issa so you can secure 1,000 credits to help get things done.

3) Investigate The Seller

After all, who doesn't need more information? (Image via Bethesda)

Before you head to Astral Lounge, you’ll need to investigate the Seller. Follow the waypoint to Newill’s, where you’ll speak with James Newill. Chat with him and ask about problems with Sieghart, and then suggest that “Keeping his place safe sounds like smart business”.

From there, ask about the “meeting with Walter Stroud,” which gives you two options. You can either use Persuade, or you can bribe him with 2,500 credits. If money isn’t an issue, you can just bribe your way past this - but you’re going to need money again soon. He’ll inform you of the next location of this Starfield mission: Sleepcrate One.

4) Search the Seller’s Sleepcrate

Just a little light breaking and entering (Image via Bethesda)

Follow the waypoint for the next part of All That Money Can Buy. This requires you to have the ability to pick Novice locks with your Digipick in Starfield. Crack the lock if you can, and get into the Sleepcrate. This gives you access to the Seller’s computer, along with three Personal Correspondence Files. You’ll also learn that the Seller’s name is Musgrove.

5) Investigate security

Make sure to become a VIP (Image via Bethesda)

The next step of Starfield’s All That Money Can Buy involves entering the Astral Lounge. You’ll want to talk to the bartender, whose name is Boone. You want to have security on your side here, in case a fight breaks out at the club.

Persuade him to lower the VIP Price, down to 1,000 Credits

Pay the full 2,500 credits if you fail

Either way, it’s recommended you do this to ensure your safety during this very important deal. The next step of the mission is to double-check the Door Controls.

6) Check the Door Controls

Just a quick peek into the terminal - just in case (Image via Bethesda)

Head to the VIP Balcony, and then to the room where the deal’s going to take place in Starfield. As a part of All That Money Can Buy, you’ll want to check the computer by the door, which requires some more novice digipicking. Click the “Remote Door Control” and “Scheduling” files before ending this part of the mission.

7) Talk to Walter Stroud

One last time, one last chat (Image via Bethesda)

Head back to the dance floor and exit the club in Starfield. The next part of All That Money Can Buy requires you to go back to talk to Walter Stroud, who is waiting for you back at the Stroud-Eklund HQ. Go through the conversation with him and get ready to meet the Seller.

8) Locate the Seller

It's easy to find the dealer (Image via Bethesda)

At the club, you’ll talk to Walter again, and he will recommend splitting up to locate the Seller. All you know is that they have a large briefcase. Go to the bar at the back of the lounge and speak to Musgrove. The secret passcode is “Ramsay and Travers”. Meet Walter, and then head up to get the meeting started.

9) Negotiate For The Artifact

Don't let Musgrove out-talk you during All That Money Can Buy (Image via Bethesda)

This could be a very frustrating experience, but thankfully, it’s already known what you should do to make sure this negotiation is swift and easy. It’s not guaranteed that he’ll threaten you though. Below is the list of what you should do in a particular situation.

Musgrove asks for double: Tell him you know he’s desperate to sell

Tell him you know he’s desperate to sell Musgrove persists/threatens to leave: He might as well get paid now instead of leaving with nothing

He might as well get paid now instead of leaving with nothing If he threatens you again: close the doors remotely

close the doors remotely He’ll call for security at this point: You’ve already dealt with security, they’re on your side

Purchase the artifact for the original, agreed amount after this dialogue tree ends. But before you can leave, you’ll find a Slayton Agent who wants you to hand over the artifact to them. Once again, depending on what you’ve done, you have a few options.

Call Security

Persuade the Agent

Attack the Agent

Deal with it whichever way you wish, but as you go to leave, Issa will give Walter some alarming information regarding the next part of All That Money Can Buy. Your ship is impounded, and Slayton himself put a bounty on your head. This means you will have to deal with Slayton in person.

10) Climb To The Next Floor

Issa's gonna save the day (Image via Bethesda)

Head up to the next floor, where you’ll need to deal with Slayton’s secretary for this part of Starfield's All That Money Can Buy. Thankfully, even if you don’t successfully persuade her to let you through, you can steal a key to the door from a nearby office.

However, you get trapped there, and Slayton will speak to you via intercom. Issa will then speak, thus helping you get out of the building. Do exactly what she says and stealth everywhere you can. Otherwise, it’s going to be a long, brutal fight out of the building.

11) Climb The Trade Tower

One last push to the end (Image via Bethesda)

Climb away during the next part of All That Money Can Buy until you get to Slayton’s office. Naturally, he and his guards will be there. As with most things in Starfield, All That Money Can Buy gives you a few options on how you want to deal with this extremely volatile situation.

Attack Slayton and his guards

Let Walter deal with it

Obviously, letting Walter handle it is a much easier option. But if you’re looking for some carnage, feel free to just attack and murder Slayton in cold blood. You have a very important task ahead of you though. In the next room, Musgrove waits.

12) Talk to Musgrove

During Starfield All That Money Can Buy, Musgrove's fate is in your hands (Image via Bethesda)

Musgrove waits in the back office in Starfield, and it is up to you to determine what you do with him. You can let him go free, send him to jail, or kill him. Although this does not have a lasting impression on the game, you will need to choose.

Putting him in jail will make more of your allies happy, so if that is a concern, pick jail. This wraps up the most important part of All That Money Can Buy.

13) Go To The Ship

The Helix awaits in space in the next mission of Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The next mission of Starfield begins as soon as you get back on your ship and into space. Starborn is a very short mission, but you’ll have to make a decision as you face down the mysterious starship named Helix.

Starfield has so much more story after this mission. While you have several choices to make during Starborn, you can keep going regardless of what happens.