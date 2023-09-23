Starfield Mathis Castillo recruitment guide: How to recruit, rewards, and more

In Starfield, Mathis Castillo is a space pirate and a member of the Crimson Fleet. Depending on how you approach the Crimson Fleet mission, this character can become a companion or an enemy. In the game, your actions have consequences; recruiting him in your crew during the Echoes of the Past mission also has effects. Although you can make him join your team, he can hold grudges based on how you respond to fleet leader Delgado about Mathis after completing the mission.

Diving deep into Starfield's main story helps you uncover what this game offers. Each companion has differing moral standards. They can disapprove of your decision when they don't like it. The crew members aren't anything like Mathis Castillo, as he is a notorious pirate from the Crimson Fleet.

With the help of this guide, you can recruit Mathis Castillo, learn about rewards, and more in Starfield.

Starfield: How to recruit Mathis Castillo

Delgado offering cut for completing the objective (Image via Bethesda)

To recruit Mathis Castillo in Starfield, you need to side with him during the Echoes of the Past mission assigned by Delgado. Although this is the first step in recruiting a new companion, he will wait to join your team. During the mission, you have to head down to The Lock with the leader, Mathis, and fleet members to find the lost legacy of the Crimson Fleet founder, Kyrx.

While searching the prison, at a certain point, roofs start to collapse and separate you and Mathis from Delgado and the group. Once divided, Castillo offers to take all the loot and kill the leader afterward. Using your in-game dialog, consider the suggestion, but pay attention to it. You must explore the place and find the founder's lost legacy in his jail cell.

As the mission ends, the fleet leader will ask you if Mathis Castillo has been helpful. Choosing not to speak badly about him and telling Delgado that the mission's success depended on him earns loyalty. Despite completing this part, you still need to achieve one more objective.

This time, you must side with the factions to make Mathis Castillo your companion in Starfield. At the end of the Crimson Fleet's final mission—Eye of the Storm—you must decide which path to choose. The one that aids you in recruiting Mathis requires Kyrx's information to be handed to Delgado.

After all is said and done, you will find Mathis Castillo in the command quarters, The Key, alongside Delgado and his followers.

Starfield: Mathis Castillo skills and rewards

Rewards for completing the mission (Image via Bethesda)

Completing the fleet mission will reward you with 250,000 Credits and 350 XP. Mathis will join your crew as a Starfield companion. Adding him, on the one hand, will uncover the storyline, and on the other, he will increase your Outpost security because of his skills.

Mathis Castillo Companion skills and stats:

Incapacitation with 2-Stars

with Ballistics with 1-Star

with Weight Lifting with 1-Star

Incapacitation is an Advanced Combat Skill where your EM weapons deal significant damage. Along with that, Castillo uses Ballistics, which boosts Ballistics weapons damage. His Weight Lifting Physical Skill can increase carrying capacity, which is crucial in exploring the vast Galaxy.