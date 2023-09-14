Starfield No Sudden Moves walkthrough: Full guide, objectives, rewards, and more

Starfield’s No Sudden Moves mission is a short but sweet mission. Depending on how bloodthirsty you are, it could be even shorter than normal. However, wanton murder can bestow upon you a hefty bounty, so consider what your wallet can afford before you start slaughtering enemies aboard The Scow. This mission requires you to acquire another artifact, this one owned by Captain Petrov.

As he’s not going to just hand it over, you’ll have to figure out what to make him relinquish it. How you approach this mission is up to you, but we’ll give you the options that are on the table as you approach Captain Petrov and his men.

You can choose to be persuasive or can let your guns do the talking. Either way, there’s an artifact to claim during Starfield’s No Sudden Moves mission.

Starfield No Sudden Moves objectives and rewards

Mission objectives:

Talk to Vladimir

Travel to The Scow

Find Captain Petrov

Steal the Artifact

Leave the Scow, Add the artifact to your collection

Rewards:

750 XP

1) Talk to Vladimir

Captain Petrov has added one of the artifacts to his collection of oddities, and it's up to the player to get it back. (Image via Bethesda)

While aboard The Eye, Vladimir will give you a lead to another artifact to kick off Starfield’s No Sudden Moves mission. However, you need a partner for this one, so pick whomever you trust more to potentially be in a firefight, and board your ship.

Though our target was at Procyon 5-B, it could vary for you. Wherever the game tells you to go, head there. You’re looking for a ship known as The Scow. It's time to get to the good part of No Sudden Moves.

2) Travel to The Scow, board the Ship

The Scow isn't accepting visitors, but maybe they can make an exception. (Image via Bethesda)

Here’s where things get really interesting. When you get close to the ship orbiting the planet, the target of Starfield’s No Sudden Moves mission will not be taking visitors at this time. You have a few options.

You can try to persuade them, you can attack the ship, and depending on who is with you, you may have a third option. For example, Barrett will say to tell him that “his buddy Barrett” is here.

This may not work, so then you'll be left with "Persuade" or "Attack". Pick whichever option appeals to you most - whether it’s fast-talking, or disabling his engines, and get aboard.

3) Find Captain Petrov

Just keep heading through the vast starship until you find the good Captain. (Image via Bethesda)

As you head towards Captain Petrov, you’re likely going to run into Tao Xun, head of the Scow’s guards. You can chat with him if you want, but he’s not going to be very important unless you decide to massacre everyone on the ship. Then he might be an important enemy to worry about.

You’ll want to head upstairs, past the two guards standing at the door. Captain Petrov awaits in this room so you can continue through the No Sudden Moves mission of Starfield.

4) Steal the Artifact

Captain Petrov is a very mercurial person. (Image via Bethesda)

Have a chat with Captain Petrov to move No Sudden Moves along in Starfield. If you have Barrett, he can convince Petrov to show the way to the artifact, which he has in a secret vault. You can also try to Persuade him yourself, to have him give the artifact up to you. Another option is to just lockpick the vault if that’s how you want to do things.

If peace isn’t an option you care about, you can also force him to relinquish the key by attacking him. Deal him enough damage to knock him down, and you can force his crew to stand down. You can also just steal the key from him when his guard is down. As far as missions go, No Sudden Moves gives you plenty of ways to solve this problem.

It’s also worth noting that you can just kill Petrov instead of keeping him alive. That will make you a criminal though, so make sure you’re prepared for that.

5) Leave the Scow, put the artifact in your collection

Whether you were nice or chose violence, get out of here on the double. (Image via Bethesda)

From here, it’s a simple matter of just leaving the ship as planned. Depending on how you handled the previous step, you could walk out safe and secure, or you might have to fight every step of the way. Either way, retreat off the Scow to start wrapping up this Starfield mission.

Return to The Lodge and add the artifact to your collection, and that will wrap up this mission. You’ll have a chat with your allies, receive your XP, and can head to the next mission at your leisure - High Price to Pay.

Starfield has so much to see and do across the stars. If you’d like to see how we rated Bethesda’s latest action-packed RPG, you can find our review here.