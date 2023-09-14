Starfield NPC ruins romantic moment, and players cannot stop sharing it

Each NPC in Starfield offers different interactions. Some will try to attack you, others will talk to you, but many will simply ignore you. Another group, like the crew members, will have complicated interactions with you on a more intimate level. One player experienced a funny moment in the middle of a romantic interaction in the game.

When Reddit user joshface123 confessed their love to a character named Sarah, an NPC present in the scene had the most unexpected and hilarious reaction. The timing of his facial expression was perfect, even if it was not programmed.

NPC's reaction makes the Starfield community laugh

In The Old Neighborhood quest in Starfield, you will meet a woman named Sarah. She is very disciplined and doesn't like violence. If you talk to her nicely, ask her about her family, and do not commit any illegal or violent acts in her presence, you will get the option to start a romantic relationship with her.

After following all the steps, Redditor joshface123 was ready to declare their love for Sarah. When they selected the command, "I'd like to spend our future together, forever," an NPC in the background turned his head and opened his eyes wide as if he couldn't believe what he was hearing.

While it would have gone unnoticed in another context, the timing of the animation gave a different nuance to the event. The player said they waited around for 20 minutes to see if another character did the same thing, but that didn't happen.

Reddit user Steak_Break stated that the NPC's reaction was laugh-out-loud funny. Meanwhile, another individual commented that it was one of the funniest clips he had watched about the game.

Redditor Tydire said they had a similar experience but in a different context, as they received the same look from a character while they were pickpocketing. They added that they couldn't stop laughing for the next few minutes.

Another Redditor called Stoiccentrist stated that the character's eyes needed to be fixed. However, a person with the username XavinNydek replied, saying that the developer wouldn't really fix things like that. They also mentioned that many of the bugs that people are complaining about have been in Bethesda's engine for decades.

Although the causes of this NPC's behavior are unclear, the hilarious moment shows how much a simple element like default animations affects the game experience.