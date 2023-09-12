Starfield The Old Neighborhood walkthrough: Full guide, objectives, rewards, and more

The Old Neighborhood is Starfield’s second main story objective. After completing One Small Step, chatting with Sarah Morgan again will give you this objective. You may not wish to immediately dive into this, however. There are tons of side missions you can complete as you explore New Atlantis, but that’s entirely up to you.

Sarah will join you as your first main companion during this mission, and you’ll also have a chance to join the Vanguard. As a part of this mission, you learn about the volunteer group, the UC-Vanguard.

Here’s everything you need to know about Starfield’s The Old Neighborhood mission.

Starfield The Old Neighborhood objectives and rewards

Mission objectives

Talk to Sarah and her contact

Ask about Moara in Cydonia

Go to Venus and examine the satellite

Go to Nova Galactic Staryard and dock there

Find any clues about Moara

Damage Moara’s ship

Clear Moara’s ship of hostiles

Return to The Lodge

Rewards

400 XP

8,000 Credits

Sarah Morgan as a companion

1) Talk to Sarah and her contact

Sarah leads to John, who leads to Cydonia (Image via Bethesda)

Talking to Sarah Morgan will start Starfield’s The Old Neighborhood mission. She’ll tell you about her contact at the MAST Office - John Tuala. It’s not a far walk from where you are, and once you’re inside, turn left, and you’ll see the target for your next conversation.

2) Ask about Moara in Cydonia

It's time to revisit The Old Neighborhood in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

This is also where you begin the Vanguard quest - you don’t have to do it right now. That’s something you can come back to. You can ask about this before the details of The Old Neighborhood, but I chose to worry about the Vanguard later. Discuss the important matter with him, and he’ll refer you to Moara in the Sol System - your next stop is Cydonia.

Fast travel back to your ship, and you’ll likely have to deal with a bit of tutorial for your ship’s cargo hold. You may have already seen this. When you’re ready to move on with The Old Neighborhood in Starfield, set a course for Mars and Grav Jump there. Land at Cydonia.

As a part of The Old Neighborhood, Jack will tell you where to go next for this Starfield mission (Image via Bethesda)

You’ll want to follow the quest marker, which leads to the hub of Cydonia. You’re looking for the Broken Spear Bar. The barkeep, Jack, has the information that you're after.

While they have what you need, it won’t come cheap. You can pay off Moara’s 2,500 credit debt, let Sarah handle it (reducing it to 1,000 credits), or Persuade it down to nothing. If you are a class that has Persuasion as a baseline, I recommend that option.

Either way, the next step is to head to Venus, as there’s a UC satellite to examine. This is where things get challenging.

3) Go to Venus and examine the satellite (Optional: Don’t get detected)

You can avoid these fights if you're patient enough (Image via Bethesda)

You can go in, guns blazing at Venus, when you get to the Satellite, or you can power down your ship and go in slowly. The idea is to go undetected so the House Va’ruun ships don’t notice you and engage. However, if you’re a member of House Va’ruun, you can speak to them and work without issue.

Either way, when you’re close enough, interact with the satellite to get a radio message from Moara. You need to go to Earth’s moon and head to the Nova Galactic Star Yard.

4) Go to Nova Galactic Staryard and dock there

It's not as hard to dock as it seems (Image via Bethesda)

One of the most frustrating things about this, once you’ve jumped to Luna, is actually docking at the Staryard. You want to head to the white marker. Fly in close, slowly, and when you’re close enough, you can use the X-button on your controller (E on PC keyboards) to dock. Make sure you have healing items and powerful guns - there are plenty of enemies on board.

5) Find any clues about Moara

Don't worry - there are plenty of enemies if you're craving combat (Image via Bethesda)

You’ll find lots of loot, both credits and actual items, as you explore this open Staryard. Take your time, look around all the rooms, and defeat any enemies you encounter. You’ll want to make your way towards the hangar, which is pointed out to you on the in-game UI.

Don’t go rushing in, though. Use the corridor you came from to your advantage, and pick people off one at a time. The next area is packed with enemies, so make sure you’re thinking tactically. Pull them to you, and once you've neutralized them, you can proceed with Starfield’s The Old Neighborhood.

Read the note from Moara you find, as it’ll point you to yet another planet in the Sol System - Neptune.

6) Go to Neptune and damage Moara’s ship

Batter Moara's ship enough to get on board and continue The Old Neighborhood (Image via Bethesda)

Unfortunately, you’re going to have to damage Moara’s ship when you get to Neptune. Deal it enough damage, and you’ll be able to dock and get on board. It’s not a difficult task, but it’s one you’ll have to endure before you go on board.

Once again, make sure you’re well stocked - there are plenty of enemies onboard the vessel. However, it’s the final major battle for Starfield’s The Old Neighborhood mission.

7) Clear Moara’s ship of hostiles

The last part of this Starfield mission requires you to kill a few more Ecliptic mercs (Image via Bethesda)

Sometimes, players may not see hostile mercenaries when they board the ship. If that’s the case, turn around and go through the room behind the ladder. There will be a few mercenaries waiting.

This room will have another door on the left, which leads to a pair of Ecliptic soldiers. Either way, take your time and go through the ship, defeating the enemies. One of them will drop Moara’s Ship Key, which you’ll need to get into the cockpit.

Sadly, Moara is injured in the cockpit, but you will receive one of the artifacts - Artifact Beta. Take it, and head back to The Lodge when you’re ready.

8) Return to The Lodge

Sarah Morgan opens up as a companion at the end of this Starfield mission (Image via Bethesda)

When you wish to, head back to New Atlantis and travel to The Lodge, put the Artifact with the others, and have a small chat with Sarah Morgan. This is when you get the opportunity to recruit her as one of your companions in the game. You also receive your mission rewards.

After completing The Old Neighborhood in Starfield, you can begin The Empty Nest. This mission will have you working with Sam Coe on a lead for another of the game’s artifacts. There’s a lot more to the game, from side missions to factions, so take your time and explore the stars at your leisure.