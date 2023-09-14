Starfield player discovers hidden treasures under puddle

Players have reportedly discovered a mysterious puddle in Starfield containing a significant amount of loot that can be equipped or sold for credits. It seems that a similar game mechanic to what was used in Skyrim might be at play, where merchants' inventories were stored in separate chests to discourage theft, and these chests were typically hidden in inaccessible locations.

However, with Starfield, something appears to have caused a specific chest to become accessible and lootable from a particular position within the game. Starfield is currently in its early stages and it's likely that this occurrence is due to glitches and bugs that can still be found here and there. Until it's fixed, there's really no stopping you from exploiting this tactic. Here's how you do it.

How to find the mysterious puddle in Starfield

You can find the mysterious puddle in front of Shepherd's store in Akila City. (Image via Bethesda)

To locate the mysterious puddle in Starfield, head to the Cheyenne Star System and make your way to Akila City. Once you're inside, head left towards the Shepherd’s General Store.

However, don't enter just yet. Instead, right before the store's entrance and somewhere in the middle of the wide road, you'll spot a large puddle on the ground. It might be easy to overlook while exploring Akila City but don't hesitate to approach it.

By switching to a third-person view and crouching down, players can easily pick up various items and credits that look like the goods usually sold at Shepherd's store. Reddit user Heretic0 shared a gameplay video showcasing the discovery of what he humorously referred to as "leftover freebies" within the puddle.

The post generated numerous comments, unveiling this hidden secret. However, certain players speculate that it might be a typical Bethesda occurrence. Nonetheless, it's worth noting that certain bugs can unexpectedly contribute to a player's advantage.

What Treasures can be found in the Starfield Hidden Puddle?

There are tons of items you can loot in the Starfield puddle. (Image via Bethesda)

Along with finding guns and other weapons, you can also have abundant medkits and resources. There are minerals within the storage if you’re looking for some. There are also spacesuits so your space travel is on the go. A lot of players also associate this hidden puddle with the Khajiit Caravan from Skyrim, which takes 48 hours to reset and you can loot again.

As of now, Bethesda has not issued any patches or fixes for this bug, leaving it intact and fully functional. Players have a plethora of choices at their disposal. Opting to sell all the items obtained from the puddle allows for a continuous source of income.

Interestingly, you can even return to Shepherd's store and sell these items back to him, completely unbeknownst to him, that they originated from the puddle.

To engage in this lucrative hustle once more, a waiting period of approximately 24 hours is necessary, ultimately making you one of the wealthiest individuals in the game.