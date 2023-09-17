Starfield player finds planet Reach from Halo

It's hardly surprising to stumble upon planets or characters from other Bethesda games while exploring Starfield's vast universe. Players have already unearthed intriguing Easter Eggs referencing both Skyrim and Fallout within it, sparking hopes of a potential crossover. While this isn't confirmed, it's undeniably exciting to speculate about.

Recent findings shared by the Starfield community on Reddit have unveiled another mysteriously familiar element within the game, and this one doesn't hail from the Bethesda multiverse. As you navigate the Eridani system, your cosmic journey may lead you to a planet known as the Reach. If that name rings a bell, you might just be on the verge of uncovering something truly extraordinary.

How to find planet Reach from Halo in Starfield

Planet Reach is located in the Eridani System in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield players have reportedly found Halo's planet Reach located within the Eridani System, relatively close to its solar star. Remarkably, this system is mere 10.5 light years away from our very own, making it quite nearby in cosmic terms. In the Halo universe, this planet is notably regarded as one of the most significant battlegrounds during the Human-Covenant War.

If you find it challenging to pinpoint, you can always start your celestial journey from The Pup in the Sol System, which offers a convenient reference point.

You can approach Planet Reach using Kapteyn's Star as a reference point (Image via Bethesda)

Another approach is to commence your voyage from the Alpha Centauri system and look for Kapteyn's Star, located to the southwest and oriented toward the Eridani system. With a bit of stargazing and navigation, you'll be well on your way to exploring the intriguing planet Reach in the game.

One observant Reddit user, aviatorEngineer, pointed out that both the Halo and Starfield franchises utilize real star systems in their game worlds. Hence, the presence of Reach, while intriguing, may not come as an outright surprise.

However, the striking similarity in its portrayal does raise questions. Was this resemblance purely coincidental, or did the game developers intentionally pay homage to the iconic planet from the Halo series?

What can be found in Halo's planet Reach in Starfield?

This planet is teeming with flora and fauna and valuable resources (Image via Bethesda)

Visiting Halo's planet Reach in Starfield offers several benefits for adventurous players. Many choose to make it their outpost of choice due to its wealth of valuable minerals, making it a prime source of resources like Copper, Iron, Nickel, Cobalt, and Gold. The planet also boasts a breathable and safe atmosphere, making it a comfortable and secure base of operations.

The diverse biomes found on the surface provide opportunities for exploration, with different flora and fauna to discover. This makes it an ideal location for conducting surveys and cataloging the Reach's rich biodiversity.

Additionally, the planet's gravity, measured at 0.86, is just the perfect balance. It ensures you won't be overly burdened by your carrying capacity or your character's mass.