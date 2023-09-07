Starfield's best crew members

Starfield crew members are NPCs who will accompany the protagonist while traveling the galaxy. These characters are essential to keeping your spaceships running and performing various tasks, from fighting enemies to piloting the vehicles you use. Choosing the best ones can be a difficult process, but this article is here to make it easier for you.

Listed below are five of the best Starfield crew members who excel in a variety of skills. You should always keep in mind that this approach may not suit your needs, but it is good to start planning an effective game strategy.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Sam Coe, Barrett, and other great Starfield crew members

1) Sam Coe

Sam Coe is one of the best choices for crew members (Image via Bethesda)

When it comes to choosing your crew members in Starfield, a good pilot for your ships is a must. That's why Sam Coe should be at the top of the list.

Coe is a member of the Freestar Collective, one of the game's factions. In addition to his level four in Piloting, this character has a bunch of useful skills. These include his level three in Certification Rifle, which implies a high level of proficiency with that type of weapon. In addition, his level two in Payloads increases the ship's cargo capacity by 20%.

To recruit him, you must complete the Empty Nest quest in Akila City. Then, find Sam's ancestral treasure and convince him to join your team by meeting him at The Lodge, New Atlantis.

2) Barrett

Barrett is a great engineer (Image via Bethesda)

While a good pilot may be the key to achieving your goals, an excellent engineer can be essential for the proper working of your ship. This reason makes Barrett one of the best crew members you can find in the game.

His Starship Engineering skill is level four, which means that, among other things, repairing just one module of the vehicle can sometimes automatically fix the others. In addition, Barret has level three in Particle Beam Weapon Systems. This improves the ship's stats by increasing its damage by 30%.

To recruit Barret, you must complete one of the quests in the game: Return to Vectera.

3) Andreja

Andreeja has astonishing stealth skills (Image via Bethesda)

For those who prefer to play as a pirate, a good thief is always necessary. Therefore, among the best choices of crew members in Starfield is Andreja, who has several developed skills, such as Stealth at level four. This makes her undetectable to enemies when she is sneaking around. In addition, the doors she interacts with in stealth mode will not alert enemies to her presence.

Another of her most advanced abilities is the Energy Weapon System (level three). With this, the ship's energy weapon attacks are 30% better, while the targeting cost is 45% lower.

To recruit her, complete the Into the Unknown mission and invite her to join your team when you find her in The Lodge.

4) Sarah Morgan

Sarah is one of the crew members with better stats related to the ship's features (Image via Bethesda)

Sarah Morgan's high-level skills (three) are related to Astrodynamics and Lasers. The first one is related to the technology of the ship that allows space jumps. Thanks to this skill, your ship will be able to perform jumps of greater distance and with lower fuel costs. On the other hand, the third-level Laser skill causes weapons of this type to cause 30% more damage.

Sarah also has other talents, such as Leadership level two. This will affect the other members of the crew, who will be able to carry an extra 50 kg and have a 50-point increase in health thanks to this skill.

To recruit Sarah, you must complete The Old Neighborhood mission. You can ask her to join you in New Atlantis City

5) Simeon Bankowski

Simeon is good in combats (Image via Bethesda)

Most crew members of this rank have skills that affect the state of your ship. However, if you want to strengthen your team with a character specialized in combat, we recommend Simeon Bankowski.

Simon has skills like Sniper Certification (two), which allows him to hold his breath on sighted weapons. This makes it easier to hit targets from a distance. He also has level two Marksmanship, which increases his critical strike chance with non-automatic weapons by three 3%. His other skill is level-one Sharpshooting. This increases the critical damage of headshots with ranged weapons by 50%.

To recruit Simeon, you must go to The Viewport on the planet Jemison and convince him to join your team.