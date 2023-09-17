Starfield's hilarious bug has asteroid tailing players

Starfield has one of the best glitches in the recent gaming scene, particularly when it comes to discovering hidden treasures like chests filled with riches. A prime example of this is the puddle near Shepherd's Store, reminiscent of the legendary Dawnstar chest found in Skyrim. However, there's another bug that's been causing quite a stir among players, which seems to follow you around as you take to the skies in your spacecraft.

Starfield players have been sharing their experiences with a peculiar glitch involving a flying asteroid that appears to get mysteriously attached to their spacecraft. Initially, it might raise concerns as if it's some sort of threat, but as gamers investigate further, they come to realize that it's more of a friendly, although persistent, flying object.

Starfield bug where an asteroid tails players

Asteroids have been following spaceships in this new bug. (Image via Bethesda)

It is unclear what this asteroid was made for, but once a player flies within its distance, it becomes sort of a companion. While the game provides you with a diverse set of companions to choose from, this particular celestial companion appears to have a unique selection process — it chooses you, rather than the other way around.

Some players like to think of it as a mini space pet and have grown accustomed to its presence. Still, the question persists of what it’s made of and made for. Was it supposed to be a side character that hits your ship to cause surprise damage? Or was it just a fun tiny detail that Bethesda thought of?

Console and PC players report different experiences with this bug. (Image via Bethesda)

This asteroid bug offers a different experience depending on whether you're playing on PC or Xbox. On the PC, it's a mini traveling companion, although unconventional. However, for Xbox Series S players, this asteroid bug can become more of a nuisance, causing distractions and potential performance issues during gameplay.

In a surprising twist, a Reddit user named ReverendRoo shared their encounter with this celestial phenomenon, revealing that it's possible to have not just one, but two or even three asteroids accompanying you on your journey through your Starfield journey.

Importantly, these space rocks don't pose any threat. They simply tag along, possibly offering a peculiar form of cosmic company that some players may find amusing or distracting.

How to get rid of Starfield asteroid bugs

Dealing with asteroids that have become stuck to your ship's hull in Starfield seems to have a straightforward solution for some players. They resort to using console commands or switching to a different ship to resolve this issue successfully.

However, when it comes to the asteroids that choose to follow your ship around without posing any harm, there doesn't appear to be a clear and definitive solution. It seems that Starfield players might have to accept these celestial companions as an amusing quirk of their journey through the cosmos, as there's not much they can do to shake them off.

Since the tiny asteroid or asteroids do not attack you, there’s really nothing to worry about. Maybe they really are space pets that got lonely and chose to follow you instead.