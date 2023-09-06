Starfield Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer spaceship guide: Parts, colors, and more

Starfield fans often inject iconic pop culture elements into the game, and they have now recreated a Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer. A few days ago, we learned of a similar case in which the community made a fairly faithful copy of the Millennium Falcon by taking advantage of the game's extensive customization options to build or upgrade vehicles using modular elements.

TikTok content creator SpecteX Gaming's creations have set the bar high for Star Wars and Starfield fans. His detailed version of a Star Destroyer proves that it is possible to combine two passions with creativity.

Recreating this version of the spaceship will not only help you take a new approach to the gaming experience but will also give you a better understanding of the wide variety of components that Starfield offers for each vehicle.

How to build a Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer in Starfield

The process of customizing ships in Starfield is easy for beginners, but trying to replicate a Star Destroyer requires more experience. In addition, although its creator did not provide the total credits invested, according to our calculations, it exceeds 600,000.

Some recommendations for building a ship are to pay attention to the Grav Drive and the reactors. According to SpecteX Gaming, some of these components look similar but have a higher or lower mass, which would mean adding landing ports to suit the situation.

Here are the components used to build this version of the Star Destroyer:

2 Nova Galactic Storeroom 1x1

2 Stroud Cap A – Port forte

6 Deimos Hull A

Accu-Lander 11 Landing Gear-Port

Accu-Lander 11 Landing Gear – Stbd

Stroud Companionway 1x1

Stroud All-in-one Berth 2x1 A

1000 DP Slim Docker -Bottom

2 Dunn- 11 Engine

120 LD Landing Bay

Fusor DC401 Reactor

Aurora 12G Grav Drive

Stroud Battle Stations 2x2

22 CB Landing Gear – Port

2 Deimos Wing B -Port

2 Deimos Wing A -Port

4 Nova Cowling 2L PF

2 Stroud Cap A – Port forte Top

Stroud Cowling 1LA-PT

Stroud Cowling 1LA-ST

Stroud Battle Stations 2x2

Fusor DC401 Reactor

Deimos Bumper Stbd Aft

Deimos Bumper Stbd Force

Magellan C1X Clockpit

Deimos Bumper Port Aft

Deimos Bumper Port Force

2 Deimos Spine F – Force

Supaku 250 GC Supressor

4 Galleon S202 Cargo Hold

The result is a very powerful and large ship with the characteristic triangular base design of the Star Wars Star Destroyer. According to your needs, it is possible to upgrade its components for better combat or carrying more items.

In addition to this version, there are users on Reddit who have made theirs with fewer resources, although they have not provided details on how to achieve these alternatives.

How to change the color and customize your Star Destroyer in Starfield

Beyond its iconic silhouette, your Star Destroyer can be upgraded much more. You can keep the light gray colors of the Imperial fleet or add red details like in Clone Wars. However, Starfield does not limit your imagination, and you can choose any color from the palette.

To change the appearance of your ship, you must visit one of the certified Ship Services Technicians located in several cities. You can then select the "I want to view and modify my ships" option in your dialog lines to unlock the Ship Builder section.

Once there, select the part you want to modify and choose the color parameters you prefer. Change parameters like hue, saturation, and brightness until you get the right color. After that, you’re ready to travel like Darth Vader across space.