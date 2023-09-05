Starfield Star Wars Mandalorian Razor Crest Spaceship guide: Parts, colors, and more

Not too long after Starfield’s launch, fans started creating things like Star Wars’ Mandalorian Razor Crest Spaceship. Quite a few starships from the Disney franchise have been recreated in the game, but one of the coolest has to be Din Djarin’s ship. Thankfully, it’s also quite an easy design to replicate as you prepare to travel the stars. This particular creation came from SupermarketDecent306 on Reddit, who put it all together, and showed it off on the game’s subReddit.

We’ll go over all the parts you need to live your best Bounty Hunter life in Starfield. If you’ve ever wanted to pilot Star Wars Mandalorian Razor Crest in a video game, this might be the best chance you get.

How to build Star Wars Mandalorian Razor Crest Spaceship in Starfield

The Star Wars Mandalorian Razor Crest Spaceship is far from the first vessel in the franchise to make it to Starfield. We recently covered someone’s masterful design of the Millenium Falcon, among others.

It takes a great deal of time and resources to put these ships together, though the shipwright for this said a few pieces are optional. These are listed below as well, so you know which ones you don’t necessarily have to focus on. However, one thing is a must: You must have a Class B License, and a Class B Reactor for your Engines. If you want to make the Mandalorian Razor Crest from Star Wars in Starfield, here are the ship parts you need for customization.

Parts list

Cockpit : HOPE TECH Armstrong 10 Cockpit Akila Vendor)

: HOPE TECH Armstrong 10 Cockpit Akila Vendor) Landing Bay : TAIYO Ship Bed 200 Landing Bay

: TAIYO Ship Bed 200 Landing Bay Landing Gear (sides) : TAIYO Pinpoint 3G Gear STarboard Fore Landing Gear

: TAIYO Pinpoint 3G Gear STarboard Fore Landing Gear Landing Gear (rear) : DIEMOS 320CB Gear

: DIEMOS 320CB Gear Engines : RELADYNE Nova 1000 Engine (Requires Class B License/Class B Reactor)

: RELADYNE Nova 1000 Engine (Requires Class B License/Class B Reactor) Cowling (Engine Covers): TAIYO Braking Engine

TAIYO Braking Engine Cowling (Engine Struts): STROUD Engine Bracer A

STROUD Engine Bracer A Cowling (Wings): DIEMOS Wing A Starboard

DIEMOS Wing A Starboard Cowling (Roof Transition Piece): DIEMOS Cowling Fore

DIEMOS Cowling Fore Cowling (Side Panel Covers): TAIYO SIde Cap Port

TAIYO SIde Cap Port Docker: 100DP Slim Docket (Optional)

100DP Slim Docket (Optional) Grav Drive: DEEP CORE Helios 300 (Optional)

DEEP CORE Helios 300 (Optional) Reactor: AMUN DUNN Z-Machine 1000 (Must be Class B)

AMUN DUNN Z-Machine 1000 (Must be Class B) Cargo Hold: SEXTANT 100CM Ballast Hold (optional)

SEXTANT 100CM Ballast Hold (optional) Hub (Top): STROUD All In One 3x1

STROUD All In One 3x1 Hub (Middle): TAIYO 3x1 Top A

TAIYO 3x1 Top A Hub (Bottom): TAIYO 3x1 Bottom B

If you want to add weapons, you can mount them on the landing bay under the cockpit, via mounting brackets.

While it won’t look 100% identical to the Star Wars ship in question, the Mandalorian Razor Crest does look incredible in Starfield. Some Redditors said it looked better than what was on offer in the Disney show.

Change the color of Star Wars Mandalorian Razor Crest Spaceship in Starfield

Once you’ve built the Mandorian Razor Crest in Star Field, you can give this starship a new paint job. You don’t have to keep to the original design, which uses a sleek silver, with yellow lining on a few particular parts.

Just head to any port with a Ship Services Technician, and select “I’d like to view and modify my ships.” This will let you adjust the colors of your starship in a variety of ways. You aren’t required to stick to the above color scheme, so pick what’s best for you.

The Mandalorian Razor Crest Starship is one of the best Star Wars designs to hit Starfield yet. In addition, check out our Bounty Hunter guide if you want to really live that background in the game.