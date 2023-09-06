Starfield Star Wars X-Wing spaceship guide: Parts, colors, and more

Starfield's ship-building feature has won over players with its incredible customization choices. Fans have become hooked on the creative potential it provides, and many have embraced the task of recreating well-known ships from different beloved franchises. This feature gives them a way to pay tribute to their favorite sci-fi vehicles.

Star Wars ships, including the X-Wing, have been fan-favorites to replicate in Starfield. With the game's vast universe and ship-building choices, players have the freedom to create their dream starships and go on epic journeys through space.

How to build Star Wars X-Wing spaceship in Starfield

Fans are recreating the X-Wing spaceship from Star Wars in the game (Image via Bethesda)

The Starfield community is filled with excitement as players share their creative spaceship designs inspired by famous franchises. Spectrexgaming recently grabbed the spotlight on TikTok by showing how to build the famous Star Wars X-Wing spaceship using the game's ship-building feature.

The custom spaceship was specifically designed to shoot laser beams through the Laser Tip weapons. It's also accompanied by four thrust engines for an extended cruising speed and a cargo compartment in the ship's belly. While it doesn't have the signature X-like design on its back, it's still impressive enough.

Here are the parts and modules used for the ship-building:

NG-6 Landing Bay

Accu-Lander 11 Landing Gear

M30 Ulysses He3 Tank

220CB Landing Gear - Port

102DS Mag Inertial Reactor

Vanguard Recon Grav Drive

220CB Landing Gear - Stbd

Deimos Wing A - Stbd

Flare 15MW IR Laser

Deimos Companionway 1×1

Deimos Braking Engine

Nova Galactic Engineering Bay 3×1

Magellan C2X Cockpit (NASA)

White Dwarf 3000 Engine

Deimos Spine A - Aft

Deimos Spine A - Fore

The content creator suggests starting your Star Wars builds with the Habs. The ‘Hab’ actually refers to the ‘Habitat’ of the ship, which is the additional space dedicated to armories and even essential parts like the captain’s quarters or that of the crew. Connect all the Habs before devoting to design.

Change the colors of the X-Wing Spaceship in Starfield

The overall build isn’t complete if you don’t use the right colors. Through the assistance of the Ship Services Technician, you’ll be able to modify the outer appearance of the Ship. Just head to the option of “I'd like to view and modify my ships" and then choose the Ship Builder section.

Remember, make sure to assemble all the parts first before the paint job. There’s no point in making colors your problem when the overall build isn’t complete. To change the colors, try to put your cursor over a specific part of the ship and then select the ‘Color’ option.

Start the customization venture. Upgrade it by adjusting the brightness and saturation before choosing the perfect hue. Although the X-Wing mainly uses red, pale yellow, dirty white, and hues of gray, you can tweak it to achieve the perfect replica.

That is all for our X-Wing build guide in Starfield. You can also recreate the Normandy Spaceship from Mass Effect using the game's ship-building features.