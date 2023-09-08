Starfield Star Wars Y-Wing Spaceship guide: Parts, colors, and more

Starfield is the first new world that Bethesda has created in over twenty years. Space travel is one of the key mechanics in the game as it allows players to explore new planets. One of the features Bethesda incorporated into Starfield is shipbuilding to make traveling even more exciting. Through this feature, players can choose each part of their ship.

They can design a variety of space vessels, such as smaller ones that can scurry from point A to point B or massive ships with weapons to dominate in combat.

Alternatively, players can copy the designs of spacefaring vehicles from other gaming or movie universes. One such universe that contains plenty of space crafts is Star Wars. An example of a ship that players can bring into Starfield from Star Wars is the famous Y-Wing.

Bringing the Y-Wing from Star Wars into Starfield

Looking at each individual part needed to recreate the Y-Wing (Image via Bethesda/SwanyPlaysGames)

YouTuber SwanyPlaysGames created a build guide for those who want to import the Y-Wing into Starfield. Here are the individual ship parts used for the build:

NG-6 Landing Bay

Z-Machine 3000 Reactor

M30 Ulysses He3 Tank (4x)

Stroud Companionway 1x1 (5x)

Deimos Braking Engine (4x)

Accu-Lander 11 Landing Gear

Stroud Engine Mount (4x)

Dunn-11 Engine (2x)

NG-220 Grav Drive

Stroud All-in-One Berth 2x1 B

Connect-Pro Docker - Top

Deimos Wing A - Stbd

Deimos Wing A - Port

Viking CP-110 Cockpit

Nova Cowling 1L-TF

KE-31 Cannon (2x)

Note that SwanyPlaysGames did not elaborate on his expenses for building the Y-Wing, so those who want to copy his design should amass a hefty amount of credits.

He also did not indicate which specific Ship Services Technician fetched him the parts, so he could have visited a single location or several technicians before completing his build.

He does, however, show where each individual part goes to create a replica of the Y-Wing. Furthermore, his video also displayed the components required to build other popular ships, such as the Pelican from Halo, the X-Wing, Millenium Falcon, and the Razor Crest.

Remember that if a higher Shipbuilding skill allows access to better parts, feel free to modify SwanyPlaysGames' design to make a Y-Wing that is closer to your liking.

Modifying the colors of the Y-Wing in Starfield

Visit a Ship Services Technician in Starfield for all shipbuilding needs (Image via Bethesda)

For those who want to create a design that closely resembles the Y-Wing from Star Wars, changing the colors of each ship part is also an option. Simply visit one of the many Ship Services Technicians in the game and go into the shipbuilding menu.

Here, players will find an option to alter the colors of the ship. The Y-Wing famously has a white body with orange or yellow highlights around the sides. However, since the game allows you to choose a color, feel free to modify the hues.

Once the ship has been completed, feel free to take it for a spin around outer space like any professional space pilot.