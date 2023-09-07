Starfield Halo Pelican Spaceship guide: Parts, colors, and more

Starfield, the newest roleplaying game by Bethesda, presents a new world for players to explore as it breaks away from the established universes of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. The game also introduced plenty of new mechanics that were not previously present in other Bethesda titles, and one of the most exciting features is the shipbuilding feature.

Starfield allows players to design their own ships, which is useful for space exploration and space combat. The game features a plethora of individual ship parts or components that can be used to create the perfect ship.

For example, you can choose to design massive space crafts that are durable and specialize in hauling huge amounts of cargo, or you can opt for a smaller ship that focuses on being agile for extra maneuverability in combat.

Aside from giving you the chance to design your own space crafts, this new mechanic also allows you to copy the designs of famous space crafts from other video games, like the famous Pelican from the Halo series.

Bringing the Halo Pelican into Starfield

The individual parts needed for the Pelican in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Do take note that before assembling a spacecraft, you need some credits to purchase the base ship and the individual ship parts that are needed.

YouTuber WiLLiSGaming has created a guide for bringing the Halo Pelican into Bethesda's game, and he started out by purchasing the Gladius from the Ship Services Technician in New Atlantis for 68,667 credits.

After purchasing the Gladius, he then proceeded to modify it to look like the Pelican. Here are the different parts he used to build the Pelican:

DS10.1 Phobos Cockpit

Deimos All-in-One Berth 3x1 (2 Pieces)

Deimos Bumper - Port Aft

Deimos Bumper - Stbd Aft

Nova Cowling 2L-PF

Nova Cowling 2L-SF

Deimos Companyonway 1x1 (4 pieces)

Deimos Braking Engine (2 Pieces)

Nova Wing - Port

Nova Wing - Stbd

Deimos Spine A - Fore (2 Pieces)

Deimos Tail A (2 Pieces)

134mm Toroidal Reactor

R-1000 Alpha Grav Drive

220CB Landing Gear - Port

220CB Landing Gear - Stbd

White Dwarf 2010 Engine (2 Pieces)

Deimos Cowling - Fore

Deimos Cowling - Aft

Deimos Bumper - Port Fore (2 Pieces)

Deimos Bumper - Port Aft

Deimos Bumper - Stbd Fore (2 Pieces)

Deimos Bumper - Stbd Aft

100DP Slim Docker - Top

Deimos Spine A - Fore

Deimos Spine A - Aft

Deimos Belly - Fore

120LD Landing Bay

M20 Ulysses He3 Tank

WiLLiSGaming shows the precise locations where each component should go to make the spacecraft look like the Halo's Pelican.

All of this customization can be done by visiting the Ship Service Technician in any of the areas where they are available in Starfield through the Ship Builder section.

Do take note that this specific build does not yet include weapons or a shield generator, so those who want to optimize their ship for combat should look into incorporating those into the design.

Modifying the Halo Pelican colors in Starfield

Modifying the ship's color to fully bring the Pelican into Starfield (Image via WiLLisGaming/Bethesda)

If you want to recreate the colors of the Pelican as well, the color of each individual ship part can be edited through the Ship Builder section. There are a variety of color options in the game, but getting the ship to look like the Pelican might be a little tricky. The original Pelican has a forest green hue, but you can feel free to make your Pelican any color you want.

After carefully assembling the parts and choosing the colors of the ship, you can now take off with your Pelican replica and explore the galaxies with it. Halo is not the only pop culture franchise you can import ships from. If you want something more classic, you should check out this Millennium Falcon build guide.