Steam Next Fest October 2022: How to earn the Steam Next Fest badge

The latest Steam Next Fest is in full swing, bringing a host of game demos for players to check out. From quirky indies to ambitious AA games, there are a variety of experiences to check out on the popular digital games store on PC.

Moreover, platform owner Valve is once again providing fans with the opportunity to get a free badge for basically close to no effort. But what does the badge do?

Steam Next Fest October 2022 is a great way to check out new games to add to your wishlist

Explore the discovery queue below to unlock a badge you can feature on your Steam Profile.



The badge in question is known as the Next Fest Discovery Queue badge. As the name suggests, it will be awarded to players who go through the discovery queue several times until the end.

For those unaware, the discovery queue on Valve's online platform is a curated collection of game suggestions that can be added to the wishlist.

In the case of this Next Fest event, there will also be an Install Demo option to allow fans to get a taste of whichever games interest them.

Here is how you can get the Next Fest Discovery Queue badge:

Step 1: Go to the Steam home page and click on the Next Fest banner.

Go to the Steam home page and click on the Next Fest banner. Step 2: This will bring you to the Next Fest main page. Scroll down to the Next Fest Discovery Queue badge section.

This will bring you to the Next Fest main page. Scroll down to the Next Fest Discovery Queue badge section. Step 3: Click on the Launch Discovery Queue banner to load the aforementioned page.

Click on the Launch Discovery Queue banner to load the aforementioned page. Step 4: Tap left on the arrow at the side of the screen to move through the queue. Alternately, press and hold the right arrow key on your keyboard to move faster to the end. The badge will be awarded on completion of the first round. Click on Continue to move to the next selection of games or select Close to go back to the main page.

Tap left on the arrow at the side of the screen to move through the queue. Alternately, press and hold the right arrow key on your keyboard to move faster to the end. The badge will be awarded on completion of the first round. Click on Continue to move to the next selection of games or select Close to go back to the main page. Step 5: Each queue will feature a dozen games. To be able to level the badge up to its maximum level (level 6), sift through a total of 72 games.

Each queue will feature a dozen games. To be able to level the badge up to its maximum level (level 6), sift through a total of 72 games. Step 6: Once accomplished, the orange-and-purple badge should show up on your profile. This should also award you free 100 XP for showing off on your Steam profile.

This is not the first time a badge has been rewarded for the Next Fest. June 2022 also saw the event take place.

Curiously, some players have reported that they have not received the badge, despite doing everything right. Given that the event only began recently, this is likely a bug. However, Valve is fairly quick when it comes to resolving such issues, so fans can expect to get their missing shiny badge soon.

When does Steam Next Fest end?

The latest edition of Steam Next Fest started at 10:00 am PT on October 3, 2022. The event will end at 10:00 am PT on October 10, 2022, so players will still have a lot of time to sift through their discovery queues and take it slow.

