5 must-play indie games released in 2022 so far

The simplicity of indie games makes them beautiful since they pique players' curiosity and drive them mad with their creativity. The developers usually provide straightforward and distinctive gameplay for indie games. Indie games not only offer distinctive gameplay but also provide an immersive experience that engages players in the storyline.

The video game industry as a whole benefits from games produced by smaller indie developers. These are typically the settings where real creativity occurs and where developers may experiment and play around with gameplay. In 2021, there were a plethora of wonderful indie games to enjoy, and the same holds true for 2022.

Here are the five must-play indie games released in 2022 so far

5) Weird West

The Universe of the Weird West is absolutely strange and twisted, offering a horrific, enchanted, and enigmatic take on the traditional American frontier backdrop.

Additionally, this indie game creates a novel genre mashup that combines comprehensive simulations with CRPG features for a highly dynamic and player-driven experience.

Players will take full control of five separate individuals throughout the course of the game's five chapters, who are brought together via destiny and the shady actions of a faction trying to rule the west themselves.

Weird West is certainly worth a try for people who value player freedom because there are a plethora of ways to play the game thanks to the quest options and gameplay alternatives.

4) Norco

This indie game draws inspiration from Southern literature and pulp fiction to give the urban landscapes and lush wetlands of Louisiana a distinctive spin. The plot begins as a straightforward search for your missing brother before morphing into a mystery thriller spanning several decades.

Norco offers a comprehensive narrative experience that follows a number of multi-layered, complex characters and addresses a number of different issues. The game demonstrates the point-and-click genre's continued relevance in the industry and its capacity to craft gripping stories on par with other genres.

3) OlliOlli World

The best indie skate game currently available is OlliOlli World, which improves on the prior two games by updating the presentation, art, and several gameplay elements. Pixel art was used in OlliOlli 1 and 2, but the developers were able to incorporate new kinds of skating jumps, spins, and more when they switched to comic graphics.

Players can ride through pre-set tracks in the game's 2D perspective while strapping together grinds, tricks, and other moves to create combinations.

Aside from mastering each course, there are other novelties like side quests that give gamers even more to do. Players have the option to play casually and take in the skating atmosphere or go all out for high scores and bragging rights.

2) Tunic

The action-adventure game TUNIC places the player in a vast and enigmatic universe and assigns them activities that gradually reveal the secrets. It gives the player tips and pointers, requiring greater immersion in order to unravel the mysteries of the game.

The setting is delightful to explore and consistently evokes a sentiment of nostalgia, giving players the impression that the area they are exploring has seen better days. The player's acquired magical equipment and other skills also add some good variety to the combat.

1) Stray

Stray is an indie game in which players command a cat in a cyberpunk city full of robots. The cat-centric plotline and stunning visuals of Stray made it among the most discussed games to emerge from Sony's Future of Gaming event, and it turns out that the buzz was well-deserved.

The animation is flawless, right down to the smallest detail. The cat wears a harness early on in the game to assist in carrying its drone partner, and it humorously collapses to the ground and stands still for a short period of time.

When playing Stray, the player often behaves like a cat, knocking things off ledges, stepping on keyboards, and scratching furniture. While there is no gameplay benefit, Stray allows players to engage in conventional cat activities, including drinking from a dish and curling up for a nap. Even a button solely for meowing is present.

Because the cat in Stray is intended to resemble a real cat, the creators decided against giving it any bizarre skills or unique attacks that might ruin the experience. Yes, there are riddles to be solved and robots to converse with in the game, but the cat is assisted by its drone friend, B-12.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar