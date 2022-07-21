How many endings are there in Stray?

Stray is a quirky puzzle adventure game that puts the player in the role of a wandering cat in a beautiful cyberpunk world. This unique new Annapurna experience tells its story through atmosphere and limited conversation, creating a rare protagonist that is neither silent nor conversational.

This game is about exploration, traveling the science fiction future, and finding what its robot denizens hide. While the game pits its central cat character against an alien invasion, there's just as much time spent messing around. Since there's so much freedom in the game, it's worth asking whether it has multiple endings.

Stray only has one ending

Unlike a lot of modern open-world games, Stray has only one ending for players to experience. No matter how fast players beat the game or how many collectibles the cat picks up, every player who beats the game sees the same conclusion.

According to HowLongToBeat.com, the ultimate resource when it comes to game length, Annapurna's new adventure isn't very long. The site states that the main story can be beaten in four and a half hours, while a completionist run could come in at six and a half. This is a perfectly respectable length for a good old-fashioned single-player adventure.

A more leisurely run could take more than seven hours, which harkens back to the honest single-player games fans are always requesting. After one run, players will see the game's single ending, but there's still more to do.

How replayable is Stray?

Stray players have plenty to find in this beautiful cyberpunk world. It's impossible to get every trophy in the game in a single run, so players might be encouraged to try again.

The toughest trophy in the game demands a dedicated speedrun that completes the game in under two hours. Many other trophies require players to take their time, so a single run simply won't achieve every available accomplishment.

The game only has 25 trophies to pick up, so completionists who want to 100% a game have an easy target on their hands. Almost all of these trophies are easily earned, so this would make a great first Platinum on the account for a savvy gamer.

In addition, players who aren't searching their surroundings will miss some things. Players can miss collectibles, character interactions, and many playful details of the world on the tentative steps of the first playthrough.

There is definitely some replay value to this unique game, and some may even be inspired to pick it up every so often for another run. The game is heavily atmospheric, and much of its joy is in its open wandering options. Players may find themselves eager to experience the world once again and return to this cyberpunk cat adventure.

Stray only has one ending and it only runs for around seven hours, but neither of those things is a complaint. This adventure is a great single-player experience for any gamer who wants to immerse themselves in the feline sci-fi world.

