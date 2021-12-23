Steam Sale is something of a seasonal tradition now, with major sales taking place every summer, autumn, and winter of each year (along with other sales like Lunar New Year, Halloween, etc.). This year too is no different.
With the Steam Autumn Sale ending just a month ago, it is now time for the Steam Winter Sale 2021.
Best games to buy during Steam Winter Sale 2021
The Steam Winter Sale 2021 has a lot to offer players in terms of discounts for a wide variety of games.
Below is a comprehensive list of some of the best games currently on sale on Steam.
Open World
1) Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.99
2) Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99
3) Grand Theft Auto V – $14.79
4) Horizon Zero Dawn – $24.99
5) No Man's Sky – $29.99
RPG
1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim SE – $15.99
2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $7.99
3) Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $8.99
4) Elder Scrolls Online – $5.99
5) Dragon Age: Inquisition – $4.79
Racing/Driving
1) Forza Horizon 4 – $19.79
2) The Crew 2 – $9.99
3) Project Cars 2 – $8.99
4) Euro Truck Simulator 2 – $4.99
5) Train Simulator 2022 – $11.99
Action/Adventure
1) Metal Gear Solid V – $4.99
2) Tomb Raider Trilogy – $2.24–$13
3) Metro Trilogy – $18.44
4) Hades – $16.24
5) The Forest – $7.99
Souls-Borne/Souls-Like
1) Dark Souls Remastered – $19.99
2) Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – $9.99
3) Dark Souls 3 – $14.99
4) Sekiro Shadows Die Twice – $29.99
5) Nioh 2 – $34.99
First-Person Shooter
1) Doom Eternal – $14.99
2) Death loop – $29.99
3) Back 4 Blood – $35.99
4) Half-Life Alyx – $29.99
5) Halo Master Chief Collection - $19.99
Episodic Adventure
1) Life is Strange – $19.99
2) Life is Strange: Before the Storm – $16.99
3) Life is Strange 2 – $12.76
4) Tell Me Why – $9.99
5) Life is Strange: True Colors – $38.99
Platformer
1) Cuphead – $13.99
2) Inside – $4.99
3) Little Nightmares 1 & 2 – $4.99 / $20
4) Dead Cells – $14.99
5) Celeste – $4.99
Horror
1) Outlast 1 & 2 – $9.41 (bundle)
2) Amnesia Rebirth – $10.49
3) Prey – $7.49
4) Resident Evil Village – $29.99
5) Layers of Fear 1 – $3.99
Sports
1) FIFA 22 – $23.99
2) F1 2021 – $23.99
3) NBA 2K22 – $29.99
4) MXGP 2020 – $14.99
5) PGA Tour 2K21 – $14.99
Fighting
1) Mortal Kombat 11 – $9.99
2) Tekken 7 – $5.99
3) Street Fighter V – $7.99
4) Soul Calibur VI – $8.99
5) Jump Force – $5.99
Relaxing/Casual
1) Stardew Valley – $10.49
2) Doraemon Story of Seasons – $14.99
3) Sims 4 – $4.79
4) House Flipper – $9.99
5) Cities: Skylines – $7.49
Are you trying out any of these gaming titles? Let us know in the comments below!