Steam Sale is something of a seasonal tradition now, with major sales taking place every summer, autumn, and winter of each year (along with other sales like Lunar New Year, Halloween, etc.). This year too is no different.

With the Steam Autumn Sale ending just a month ago, it is now time for the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

Best games to buy during Steam Winter Sale 2021

The Steam Winter Sale 2021 has a lot to offer players in terms of discounts for a wide variety of games.

Below is a comprehensive list of some of the best games currently on sale on Steam.

Open World

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

1) Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.99

2) Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99

3) Grand Theft Auto V – $14.79

4) Horizon Zero Dawn – $24.99

5) No Man's Sky – $29.99

RPG

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Image via Bethesda)

1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim SE – $15.99

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $7.99

3) Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $8.99

4) Elder Scrolls Online – $5.99

5) Dragon Age: Inquisition – $4.79

Racing/Driving

Forza Horizon 4 (Image via Playground Games)

1) Forza Horizon 4 – $19.79

2) The Crew 2 – $9.99

3) Project Cars 2 – $8.99

4) Euro Truck Simulator 2 – $4.99

5) Train Simulator 2022 – $11.99

Action/Adventure

Metal Gear Solid V (Image via Konami)

1) Metal Gear Solid V – $4.99

2) Tomb Raider Trilogy – $2.24–$13

3) Metro Trilogy – $18.44

4) Hades – $16.24

5) The Forest – $7.99

Souls-Borne/Souls-Like

Dark Souls Remastered (Image via Bandai Namco)

1) Dark Souls Remastered – $19.99

2) Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – $9.99

3) Dark Souls 3 – $14.99

4) Sekiro Shadows Die Twice – $29.99

5) Nioh 2 – $34.99

First-Person Shooter

Doom Eternal is part of the Steam Winter Sale (Image via Bethesda)

1) Doom Eternal – $14.99

2) Death loop – $29.99

3) Back 4 Blood – $35.99

4) Half-Life Alyx – $29.99

5) Halo Master Chief Collection - $19.99

Episodic Adventure

Life is Strange on Steam Winter Sale (Image via Dontnod Entertainment)

1) Life is Strange – $19.99

2) Life is Strange: Before the Storm – $16.99

3) Life is Strange 2 – $12.76

4) Tell Me Why – $9.99

5) Life is Strange: True Colors – $38.99

Platformer

Cuphead (Image via Studio MDHR)

1) Cuphead – $13.99

2) Inside – $4.99

3) Little Nightmares 1 & 2 – $4.99 / $20

4) Dead Cells – $14.99

5) Celeste – $4.99

Horror

Outlast 2 (Image via Red Barrels)

1) Outlast 1 & 2 – $9.41 (bundle)

2) Amnesia Rebirth – $10.49

3) Prey – $7.49

4) Resident Evil Village – $29.99

5) Layers of Fear 1 – $3.99

Sports

FIFA 22 (Image via EA)

1) FIFA 22 – $23.99

2) F1 2021 – $23.99

3) NBA 2K22 – $29.99

4) MXGP 2020 – $14.99

5) PGA Tour 2K21 – $14.99

Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) Mortal Kombat 11 – $9.99

2) Tekken 7 – $5.99

3) Street Fighter V – $7.99

4) Soul Calibur VI – $8.99

5) Jump Force – $5.99

Relaxing/Casual

Stardew Valley is part of the Steam Winter Sale (Image via Wallpaper Access)

1) Stardew Valley – $10.49

2) Doraemon Story of Seasons – $14.99

3) Sims 4 – $4.79

4) House Flipper – $9.99

5) Cities: Skylines – $7.49

Are you trying out any of these gaming titles? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by R. Elahi