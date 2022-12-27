The incredibly popular and successful Steam deck is a sight to behold and has transformed the portable gaming space ever since its reveal. This mighty RDNA2 handheld is capable of playing AAA games on the go, with near-console-quality graphical fidelity.

Naturally, with the Steam Winter sale going on, gamers may be curious about their ideal picks to enjoy on the go with the deck, and we have got you covered.

Note: This list is subjective and represents the writer’s opinions.

Five best games to grab from Steam Winter Sale for the Steam Deck

Since the Steam deck runs on Steam OS, which is, in turn, an Archlinux-based operating system, careful consideration must be taken into compatibility. All games on this list are fully playable on the Deck without major hiccups.

1) God of War ($29.99/1979 INR at 40% Off)

The highly acclaimed soft reboot of the God of War series, God of War (2018) makes its debut on the PC platform, featuring a more mature Kratos guiding his teenage son Atreus through ancient Scandinavia as they look to spread his mother's ashes.

The game follows an emotional journey with a heavy narrative focus for Kratos, unlike anything seen in the series. As such, it is highly recommended and is also a treat to play on Valve’s handheld.

2) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered ($44.99/2999 INR at 25% Off)

This 2018 action-adventure game by Insomniac Games had an enhanced PC port released on August 12, 2022, to rave reviews.

The title boasts an original story featuring the beloved superhero, Spider-Man, focusing on Arkhamverse-inspired combat coupled with various gadgets. The game was widely applauded for perfecting the webhead's swinging mechanic and blending it with a rewarding combat system.

Marvel's Spider-man Remastered is exceptional to play on the deck, with each swing from Spidey feeling impactful and fluid on its controls.

3) Elden Ring ($41.99/1949 INR at 30% Off)

The latest and greatest from developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring, is a masterpiece. The game boasts combat in line with previous Soulsborne titles, in addition to a vast, desolate open world for players to explore.

Much to fans' relief, the game runs beautifully on the Steam deck. Furthermore, this Game of The Year winner has been receiving constant updates since its release, making it an excellent title on the go.

4) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade ($39.89/2735 INR at 43% Off)

This 2020 action-adventure game released by Square Enix is a remake of the 1997 classic Final Fantasy VII.

Boasting overhauled combat and impressive visuals, it is the first entry in the trilogy of the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga.

A solid remake, the title is an incredible trip down memory lane, with enough changes to entice even newcomers to the series. This role-playing game includes the Intergrade DLC, which features Yuffie and an exhilarating story arc.

5) Persona 5 Royal ($41.99/2443 INR at 30% Off)

The "definite" version of Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, is an excellent JRPG by developer Atlus. The story follows the player-controlled ‘Joker’ and his friends as they juggle their high school lives with supernatural vigilantism.

This critically acclaimed game runs smoothly on the Steam deck and is highly enjoyable in short bursts of play, which the handheld device is ideal for. Considering the sheer amount of content, players will relish the opportunity to phase in and out of the game on the Steam deck.

All the games on this list run beautifully on the device, with performances hitting an easy 30 frames per second. The Steam deck is shaping up to be one of the best handheld gaming products of all time, and gamers can book their purchase from Valve, provided they reside in the available regions.

