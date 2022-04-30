Watch: Stephen Colbert shows off his LOTR sword collection on Critical Role

Late Night Talk Show host Stephen Colbert appeared on the Critical Role Twitch stream on Thursday. He participated in his own Dungeons and Dragons campaign as part of the show's Red Nose Day fundraiser stream.

During the charity stream, the host of The Late Show pulled out his collection of swords from the Lord of the Rings movies. They were a hit with the stream's cast, as Colbert seemed happy to find a group of people who appreciated the collection just as much as he did.

"I never bring them out. What scenario would people possibly care other than you people?"

Stephen Colbert shows off his LOTR sword collection

Colbert appeared as a special guest on Critical Role for their Red Nose Day fundraiser stream. Red Nose Day is a yearly fundraising campaign to help children living in poverty. Colbert had previously appeared on the show's Red Nose Day stream in 2019.

Critical Role is a Dungeons and Dragons webseries that features a cast typically consisting of popular voice actors. It is hosted by well-known voice actor Matthew Mercer, who serves as both the host and dungeon master for the show.

Colbert appeared alongside voice actors and recurring cast members Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray and Sam Riegel. The three of them reprised their previous characters for the new campaign. Key traits of Colbert's character and the campaign progression were controlled by donors, including his backstory.

During the campaign, Colbert brought out a collection of swords that were used during the filming of the Lord of the Rings movie franchise. He has stated in the past that he is an avid reader and fan of J. R. R. Tolkien and his successful series of novels.

He explained that one of the swords was a prop for Sting, a short sword used by the character Frodo Baggins in the series. The sword was a gift from Peter Jackson, the director and producer of the film franchise.

The rest of the cast could not contain their excitement when these pieces of high fantasy history were brought out onto the table. They passed the swords around to get a feel for them. Mercer expressed his shock upon seeing the swords.

"I have goosebumps right now!"

Colbert explained that there were a few blemishes on the swords and told a story about how he's caught his sons playing with them on multiple occasions. He has reprimanded his children multiple times for playing with the swords in the past.

"I'm like 'put it down right now!'"

Viewers react to Stephen Colbert's LOTR swords

Fans who saw the moment in the Critical Role broadcast were delighted to see the nerdier side of Stephen Colbert. They also said that he should appear on these types of streams more often.

Many also expressed their appreciation for the props, stating they were jealous of Colbert for owning such a cool collector's item.

Fans certainly seemed interested to see a different side of Stephen Colbert than normal. He has partnered with Critical Role for multiple charity streams now, and could perhaps see him again in the future.

