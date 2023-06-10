Stone-Grilled Olm location in Honkai Star Rail: How to get, use, and effects

Honkai Star Rail has shaped up to be one of the most popular turn-based RPGs of 2023, and similar to other titles in the genre, it offers an array of consumables, which you can either purchase from NPCs or craft in the Omni-Synthesizer. These items are crucial to use for the late-game content, as some of them provide damage amplification for characters, while a few can also restore fallen allies after a battle.

On that note, demand for the Stone-Grilled Olm consumable has surged in Honkai Star Rail since it is required as an exchange item to obtain one of the Lost Exhibits in the ongoing Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event. Read on to learn about how to obtain and use the specified consumable.

How to get the Stone-Grilled Olm in Honkai Star Rail

Since the Stone-Grilled Olm is a non-craftable item, you need to purchase it from Turner, one of the NPCs in Jarillo-VI. To reach his location, select Boulder Town on the map and take the teleporter at Natasha's Clinic. Now, walk towards the Great Mine and turn left to continue down the path that leads to the extreme east of the area. At the end of the road, you will find the NPC beside his food stall.

Interact with Turner and select "I want to buy something" to purchase the Stone-Grilled Olm item from his inventory. You can only buy one unit of the consumable at a time for 3600 Credits. It is worth noting that the item will be available for purchase after 24 hours.

What are the effects and uses of Stone-Grilled Olm in Honkai Star Rail?

Access the Stone-Grilled Olm from the inventory (Image via HoYoverse)

As one of the restorative consumables of Honkai Star Rail, the Stone Grilled Olm revives a downed character upon use. Additionally, they get instantly healed for 30% of their Max HP. Since the game follows a turn-based combat system, it does not allow you to use consumables during battle, and they will have to wait until the end of a fight or retreat from it to revive their fallen characters.

The Grilled Olm’s official description reveals that the primary protein used in the recipe is obtained from an amphibian belonging to Belobog’s underworld. The natives claim that it tastes similar to chicken, which most Belobogians have never seen.

However, the dish is highly sought after by those participating in the second mission of the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities. During the event, you must interact with Ulden, one of the NPCs from Belobog’s museum, to obtain the location of a Lost Exhibit in exchange for the Stone-Grilled Olm consumable.

You can collect it from the vendor mentioned above and proceed with the ongoing event to claim all the limited-time rewards, including Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game resources.

