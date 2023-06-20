"Straight up called me the N-word": Twitch streamer Nmplol recalls racist incident in Amsterdam

In a recent livestream, Twitch star Nick "Nmplol" hosted a couples' cooking competition for fellow content creators. The participants were discussing ethnicity during the broadcast when the streamer decided to share an experience in the context of how he has faced almost no racism during his travels, except for one singular incident in Amsterdam.

He recalled:

"I was in the train station, and I was walking by, and one of the people looked at me and straight up called me the N-word."

Nmplol reveals how he reacted to being called the N-word in Amsterdam

(Watch from 3:40:55)

Russel and Luna joined Nmplol and his partner, Malena, for the couples' cooking competition. About an hour after the livestream kicked off, Russel said how listening to Akon's "Mama Africa" makes him want to see Africa:

"We're in the car, and Mama Africa comes on. It's such a beautiful song, it speaks to me."

Russel also said he did a 23AndMe test to determine his ancestry and learned that he is natively from a Nigerian tribe called Igbo. As their discussion continued, Malena explained how she doesn't want to take an ancestry test, fearing she might be part Danish:

"I wouldn't want to do a test like that, in case I'm Danish, because I would just lose my sh*t at that."

This sparked a discussion about different European ethnicities, prompting Nmplol to share his experience traveling around the continent:

"I've had zero bad experiences with anybody...everywhere I've went to, I've been accepted... except for the one time I was in Amsterdam."

The streamer revisited the incident in a fairly light-hearted manner. When Russell asked him how he reacted to being called the N-word, he joked:

"I looked around and asked him where? (laughs) No, I looked at him and said "what?" and he just kept going."

The clip was shared online, with several fans appreciating how the Twitch star kept proceedings funny while describing his experience.

One user also made a joke referencing popular streamer Mizkif's leaked DMs, where he was seen using the N-word:

Nmplol is a US-based Twitch streamer with 1.1 million followers. He is also a co-owner of esports org OTK. The 32-year-old frequently hosts non-gaming streams and is proficient in Apex Legends, Valorant, and, most notably, World of Warcraft.

