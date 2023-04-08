"You guys barely come here" - Nmplol responds to fan suggestion of moving to Kick

During a recent Nick “Nmplol” livestream, the member of OTK responded to a fan suggestion about transitioning to Kick from Twitch. The fan recommended that the streamer move to Kick and start creating content with Adin Ross. While there are some potential upsides to shifting to the new content platform, the Twitch streamer didn’t seem especially keen on leaving his current platform behind.

Nick joked that there was a zero chance that his audience would even leave Twitch behind to go to Kick since they barely show up for his Twitch streams. He then admitted that there's a possibility of more money from Twitch, considering how the monetization system works on both platforms.

“You guys barely come here, that’s for sure.”

Nmplol responds to fan idea of moving to Kick

(Clip begins at 13:59)

Responding to the fan's suggestion, Nick stated:

“Uh, I don’t really know Adin like that, I met him a couple times, he’s a nice guy, but I’m not moving to Kick to stream with Adin.”

During the most recent Nmplol stream, Nick briefly discussed a fan suggestion of going to Kick. The Stake-owned platform offers a much more generous monetization system than Amazon's offering does, which is why quite a few streamers have made the transition. The fan in question suggested that Nick should join Kick and stream with Adin Ross.

“If you’re on Twitch, and you just have the normal contract or whatever it is, and you know, 50/50 ad-split or whatever, and you have a super dedicated community, it might be worth it to go to Kick, I dunno. Maybe you get more money that way.”

While Nmplol did state that there were good reasons to go to Kick, it wasn’t something that he was especially excited about. As expected, it’s always risky business to try and shift your audience from one platform to another.

Several content creators experienced this when Mixer was officially released. Nick pointed out that you have to have a really diehard fanbase for such a plan to work:

“Like a super dedicated community. But I know for a fact that if I went to Kick, you guys would never show the f**k up again, it just wouldn’t happen. You guys barely come here, that’s for sure.”

It was at this point that Nick's humorous punchline was dropped. Nmplol stated that he knew for a fact that if he left Twitch, his audience wouldn't follow him there. This was met with several “TRUE” reactions in his chat, with others simply laughing at the streamer's statement. For now, at least, it doesn’t seem like Nick's willing to leave.

Reddit responds to Nick’s statement about Kick

While some on the subReddit may like Nick, they don't want to go to Kick (Image via LiveStreamFails subReddit)

The LivestreamFail subreddit had mostly negative things to say about Kick as a platform. Many called it a copy of 4chan, the noted imageboard, with some even stating that it was far worse. Since the platform is owned by Stake.com, they have a vested interest in getting content creators to gamble.

Like in Nick's chat, not everybody was against a move to Kick (Image via Reddit)

As with the above image, the discussion of “Would you move to Kick to watch Nmplol” eventually came up. A few users stated there was zero chance of going to Kick, but not everyone was against it. One fan suggested that they could just go watch Nick and then return to Twitch.

Adin Ross continues to face criticism, but hasn't been banned on Kick yet (Image via Reddit)

Others highlighted the example of Adin Ross, who has been met with no shortage of controversy on social media. Many of his statements, according to fans, are ban-worthy, but the platform and its advisor, Trainwreckstv, have made no such decision yet.

For the time being, it doesn’t sound like Nmplol is even remotely considering moving to Kick, but only time will tell if anything changes the streamer’s mind.

