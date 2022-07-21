Stray Clementine guide: How to find Mysterious Message clues in Midtown

Players will encounter many interesting NPCs during their journey in Stray, some of which are the Outsiders who are integral to the narrative and are required to further the story.

One such Outsider that gamers eventually encounter in the cyberpunk cat game is Clementine, who is required to infiltrate the Neco Factory and obtain the battery for the Subway.

There are many instances where the feline protagonist will need to interact with the NPC. In one such case, players will be tasked with finding Clementine by following a trail of Mysterious Messages she leaves behind.

It’s one of the trickier missions to complete, and a fair number of community members are having quite a bit of trouble figuring out what the messages mean and what they are required to do next.

Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help those Stray fans who are still struggling with the Mysterious Messages in Clementine’s apartment.

Finding all of Clementine’s Mysterious Messages in Stray

The objective of the search for Clementine’s Mysterious Messages activates once players are able to successfully take the nuclear battery from the Neco Factory. This will then put the entirety of Midtown on high alert, and Clementine’s apartment, in particular, will be crawling with Sentinels, whose sensors might detect the cat and, as a result, fire lasers that will shock and incapacitate it.

Hence, to be able to find all of Clementine’s messages successfully, players will be required to:

Use the various obstacles in the apartment to hide from the sentinels who are out in search of the perpetrator. By hiding inside some of the boxes, players will be able to avoid sentinel aggro in Stray, and not get zapped so that they start all over again from the most recent checkpoint.

While avoiding the sentinels, players will then need to search for all the mysterious messages in the apartment. The first clue can be found in the Living Room, near a lamp that looks a bit out of place. It’s one of the easier clues to encounter during the mission.

The second clue can be obtained from the living room shelf, here players will need to use the cat to scratch and pull the cloth so that they can extend the drawer and hop onto it to reach the cloth. This Mysterious Message will be close to some healing crystals.

The third clue will be in the bathroom, where players will be required to search for a mannequin with the magician’s hat. This clue, too, is fairly easy to find and won’t require players to do anything more than just search for the inanimate object.

The fourth and final clue will be in the kitchen, near the lava lamp, which is located on top of the shelf.

What to do after collecting all of Clementine’s Mysterious Messages in Stray?

After collecting all of the clues, Stray players will then be required to provide the messages to B-12 to decipher what it means. It will be revealed that Clementine is in Midtown’s nightclub, which is where the cat needs to go next.

Unfortunately, gaining access inside will not be easy as the guard will shoo away the feline protagonist from the main entrance.

Hence, players must make their way in by climbing on the pipes and the air conditioning units till they reach the window that leads into the club. Upon gaining entrance, the cat will need to interact with the bartender, who will reveal that one of the patrons stole a lever.

Players must now talk to the robot who is leaning against the wall beside another robot that will be wearing a red jacket. The robot will say that he will give the cat the lever if it can find him a drink.

The drink is present at the side of the bartender’s counter, and upon acquiring it, players will then finally get to obtain the lever. Now making their way to the two DJs in the club, fans will come across a platform, which will lower when the lever is attached to it and pulled on.

Once it lowers, the cat will be required to jump on it and the DJ will then flip the lever allowing the platform to elevate and reach a higher ledge. Here is where players will be able to interact with the control board and upon pressing the right-most button first and then the left-most, they will be able to cross the area by using the ceiling light platforms.

Upon completing all of these steps, players will finally be able to reach the VIP room of Stray’s Midtown nightclub, where Clementine will be waiting for the protagonist with Blazer.

