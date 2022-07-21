Stray trophy guide: How to complete Télé á chat by browsing TV channels

Annapurna Interactive’s recent cyberpunk cat game, Stray, has a lot of wholesome trophies that players can collect as they guide the feline protagonist through the urban dystopia.

Various in-game actions, including 'cat things' and side missions in the game, lead to a unique trophy or achievement, which makes this title a one-of-a-kind experience.

As players wander as a cat through the underground city, they will come across various items and small objects in the game that they will be able to interact with. Playing with them grants an achievement or trophy, and one such achievement is the Télé á chat.

To obtain the Télé á chat trophy, players will be required to find a TV and surf through its channels. It is one of the trickier achievements in the game, and many players are having quite a bit of trouble completing it.

This article will serve as a guide to help make things easier for those who want to obtain the Télé á chat trophy in Stray.

Obtaining the Télé á chat trophy in Stray

Players will be able to get their hands on the Télé á chat trophy in Stray as soon as they exit Momo’s apartment. It is a very straightforward road from there to the TV in question, and players will be able to reach it by completing the following steps:

Players need to exit Momo’s apartment and look right, where they will find a couch, in front of which will be a CRT television. From there, they will need to travel to the rooftops and take the fast-travel bucket down to the lower levels.

From there, players will need to make their way to the couch and hop onto it when prompted. Then walking up to the remote, they will need to interact with another prompt, which will then start the TV.

Now, players will be required to cycle through the channels to achieve the trophy. The prompt to change channel will come automatically, and fans will need to cycle through at least six different channels for the achievement to unlock.

Most players usually just change the channel once or twice, just to see what happens, and then move on with the rest of Stray’s narrative; however, just changing the channels a couple of times will not allow them to claim the trophy.

Players will be required to change through six different channels at the very least to achieve the Télé á chat trophy in the cyberpunk cat game.

After obtaining the trophy, players can either choose to continue with the game’s primary narrative or explore other parts of the area before moving on to the next chapter.

There is a lot to find and explore in the title’s dystopic landscape, and players will be able to collect items like Energy Drink cans, which they can then give to the Barterman to unlock additional collectibles. Alternatively, they can just collect other trophies and complete the achievements that the game has to offer.

